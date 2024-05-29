French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka shine on the opening day

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka delivered impressive performances on the opening day of the French Open 2024, securing victories amidst tough competition at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic overcame recent challenges to start his French Open campaign on a winning note, claiming his 93rd career victory at the tournament. On Tuesday, Djokovic extended his streak of first-round victories at Roland Garros to a perfect 20, defeating French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. The Serbian, aiming for a fourth title in Paris and his 25th Grand Slam, entered the tournament amidst a series of setbacks, including a title-less season so far and recent health issues.

"It was a solid performance," Djokovic remarked. "I could have done better, especially on the return, but credit to him for serving well. Winning in three sets is what counts at this point. I felt better compared to the last few weeks, focused and satisfied with my mindset."

Djokovic, who has reached at least the quarter-finals at Roland Garros every year since 2010, will next face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka dominated her first-round match against Russian teenager Erika Andreeva, winning 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier due to heavy rain delaying play around the grounds.

"I'm trying to perform well on clay; it's challenging conditions here but I enjoy playing here and I'm just trying to bring my best tennis every time, regardless of the surface," Sabalenka commented.

The Belarusian has reached at least the semi-finals in her last six Grand Slams and is expected to be a strong contender against Iga Swiatek in her bid for a fourth French Open title.

