French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner defeats Corentin Moutet to reach the quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner overcame Corentin Moutet's strong start to secure a place in the Roland Garros 2024 quarter-finals, setting up a clash with Grigor Dimitrov.
Jannik Sinner overcomes Corentin Moutet’s impressive start to secure a spot in the Roland Garros quarter-finals. Italian to face the Bulgarian Gregor Dimitrov and the match promises to be filled with entertainment.
Jannik Sinner weathered an early onslaught from local favourite Corentin Moutet to advance to the quarter-finals with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory on Sunday at Roland Garros.
For an impressive first set, the 79th-ranked Moutet captivated the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd with his unique left-handed game, taking an early lead. Despite missing two opportunities to complete a bagel set against the world No. 2, Sinner, Moutet was unable to maintain his momentum. Sinner showcased his consistency from the baseline, overpowering Moutet in the subsequent sets.
Reflecting on the match, Sinner acknowledged the challenge Moutet posed, especially with his left-handed playstyle. He praised Moutet’s performance and the electric atmosphere created by the home fans.
Sinner’s victory was marked by improvement in his serving as the match progressed, particularly in his first serve percentage. With his 32nd tour-level win of the year, Sinner continues to pressure Novak Djokovic in the race for the World No. 1 spot at Roland Garros.
