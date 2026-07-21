Spanish football star Lamine Yamal is at the center of a geopolitical controversy after his image, waving a Palestinian flag, appeared on an Iranian military drone. The viral footage has sparked widespread debate and concern on social media, drawing the 19-year-old World Cup winner into a complex international conflict.

The 19-year-old Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal might have clinched his FIFA World Cup triumph after La Roja defeated Argentina in the final, but he now finds himself at the center of an unexpected geopolitical controversy.

Iran has been at the center of escalating regional tensions and high-profile diplomatic standoffs with the United States of America and Israel, alongside ongoing regional conflicts across the Middle East, making the use of prominent international sports figures in state-backed propaganda a striking new intersection of athletics and geopolitical messaging.

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly launched extensive drone and missile strikes, targeting US military bases, assets, and allied infrastructure across several countries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region.

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Yamal’s Image On Iranian Drone Goes Viral

As Iran continues its drone and missile operations targeting U.S. and allied installations across the Middle East, Spain and FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has become the unexpected face of viral media discourse; footage of the military drone featuring his image has begun to circulate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

In a video that went viral on social media, the Iranian media released footage that showcases the drone bearing the 19-year-old in FC Barcelona jersey colours, waving the Palestinian flag alongside bold bilingual inscriptions in Persian and English, with the image prominently displayed on the body of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

“Supporters of Palestine and Iran are world champions,” the text reportedly read on the drone, according to Iranian media reports.

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Lamine Yamal did wave the Palestinian flag during the open-bus victory parade on the streets of Barcelona after Blaugrana defended the La Liga title, adding another surreal layer to how athletic celebration images are being repurposed in global political messaging.

Though the Spanish footballer's ancestral roots trace back to Morocco and Equatorial Guinea, his upbringing in Spain and meteoric rise to football and global athletic stardom have uniquely positioned him at the center of international cultural and political discourse.

Social Media Divided Over Yamal’s Image on Iranian Drone

The viral footage of Lamine Yamal’s image on the Iranian drone has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing shock, disbelief and concern over the football star being drawn into a geopolitical conflict.

Taking to their X handles, several users described the footage as an Iranian propaganda stunt, while others urged people not to drag the 19-year-old footballer into a geopolitical conflict. Some argued Yamal’s earlier display of the Palestinian flag made the imagery unsurprising, whereas others feared the episode could affect his public image and commercial partnerships.

However, a few remarked that a World Cup hero's celebration turning into drone target practice proves the year is ‘officially unhinged.’

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Meanwhile, with his maiden World Cup triumph, Lamine Yamal became the fifth youngest player to win the prestigious football trophy, etching his name in history alongside other legendary football prodigies who achieved ultimate international glory at a remarkably tender age.

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