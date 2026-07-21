An Indian man has been arrested in Kuwait for trying to smuggle cannabis through air cargo. The parcel was declared as containing a table and decorative lamps, but customs officials got suspicious. A detailed check revealed the smuggling attempt.

Kuwait City: Customs officials here have seized around 10 kg of cannabis that was being smuggled from Thailand via air cargo. An Indian citizen, who came to collect the parcel, has been arrested in connection with the case. The parcel's documents declared the contents as a 'table and decorative lamps'. However, customs officers grew suspicious and decided to conduct a detailed check, which exposed the whole plan. The stash of cannabis was found professionally hidden at the bottom of a carton box that was supposed to contain the lamps.

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The authorities nabbed the Indian man when he came to receive the parcel, in a coordinated operation with the Drug Control department. Both the seized drugs and the accused have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action. The General Administration of Customs has announced that they will tighten inspections at all borders and ports, and will continue to take a strong stand against any drug smuggling attempts.

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