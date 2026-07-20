Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup faces scheduling challenges as Ramadan conflicts with proposed winter dates and Hajj creates further pressures.

The 2034 FIFA World Cup could face postponement due to scheduling conflicts with Ramadan and Hajj in Saudi Arabia, potentially pushing the tournament to early 2035.

The tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, and to avoid the country's punishing summer heat, the event is widely expected to be staged during winter, similar to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That edition was moved from its traditional June-July slot to November-December.

However, as per Politico, Ramadan is expected to fall during much of November and December 2034. During the holy month, daily life across Saudi Arabia undergoes significant changes, with work and many public activities shifting to later hours. Holding football's biggest tournament during that period could present major logistical challenges.

Winter Olympics and Hajj Add Further Pressure

The broader sporting calendar also leaves little room for flexibility. The Winter Olympics are scheduled for early 2034, creating potential competition for television audiences and sponsors. Later in 2034, Saudi Arabia will host Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage that brings millions to the country. The event requires extensive planning and security, making it difficult to stage another global event around the same time.

FIFA has not officially indicated that a postponement is under consideration. However, it may need to develop a plan to navigate these challenges. European football leagues have opposed winter World Cups because they disrupt domestic seasons. Rising temperatures have also intensified concerns about staging major events during the Northern Hemisphere summer in hotter regions.

That has fueled a broader debate over whether future FIFA World Cups may require greater flexibility in scheduling.