During Spain's World Cup victory parade, Lamine Yamal held a viral placard mocking the post-final brawl between his teammate Gavi and Argentina's Leandro Paredes. The sign humorously suggested a boxing match, "Velada del Año VII: Paredes vs Gavi," sparking a frenzy online.

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal took a hilarious yet cheeky swipe at Argentina during the massive World Cup victory parade in Madrid on Monday, July 20. Nearly two million fans thronged the streets of Madrid to celebrate La Roja's historic FIFA World Cup triumph.

Spain ended their 16-year drought of world title glory in dramatic fashion, defeating Argentina 1-0 in a tense final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure the ultimate prize and send the traveling and home fans into absolute ecstasy.

However, the contest was marred by ugly scenes, especially the fight between Argentina’s Leandro Paredes and Spain’s Gavi after the final whistle. Paredes wrestled Gavi to the ground during the mass brawl, an incident now under FIFA investigation, making it one of the biggest talking points from the World Cup final.

Also Read: UEFA-FIFA tensions escalate as Ceferin snubs World Cup 2026 final

Yamal’s Cheeky Jab at Argentina Goes Viral

Spanish squad had an open-bus victory parade in Madrid, starting from Plaza de Espana and making its way through the iconic avenues of the capital before culminating in a massive celebration at Plaza de Cibeles, with streets filled with sea-of-red supporters waving flags and chanting in unison to welcome their heroes back home.

Captain Rodrigo, hero Ferran Torres, and star Lamine Yamal were among the standout figures waving to the cheering throngs from the open-top bus. However, Yamal stole the show when he hoisted the custom placard aloft. In a picture that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 19-year-old held the placard, which reads:

“Velada del Año VII: Paredes vs Gavi.” (Fight Night of the Year VII: Paredes vs Gavi)

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Velada del Año (Fight Night of the Year) is the massively popular streaming boxing event organized by Spanish creator Ibai Llanos. Lamine Yamal’s sign humorously suggested that Leandro Paredes and Gavi should settle their World Cup final altercation in a boxing ring.

Paredes and Gavi’s tussle and the subsequent viral sign added a dramatic chapter to the long-standing football rivalry between Spain and Argentina, ensuring that the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will be remembered for both its on-field intensity and off-field antics.

Fans Lose It Over Yamal's Viral Boxing Joke

The viral video and picture of Lamine Yamal holding a placard during Spain’s victory parade sparked an immediate frenzy online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts flooding the platform with hilarious memes, viral reactions, and widespread praise for the teenager's elite-level trolling.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts hailed Yamal's ‘top-tier trolling,’ joked he looked like he was ‘promoting a pay-per-view’ and ‘holding the sign like a UFC ring girl,’ while others called for a real boxing match between Paredes and Gavi.

Some even quipped that Paredes should ‘fight WWE’ instead of playing football, with many praising Yamal's sense of humour. A few said Yamal ‘knows exactly how to entertain the audience,’ while some claimed Argentina ‘got outplayed and then tried to start a fight,’ applauding the teenager for turning the fiery altercation into a hilarious meme.

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Meanwhile, FIFA is expected to take disciplinary action following the conclusion of the official review into the unsavoury post-match brawl. Leandro Paredes may face a lengthy suspension and heavy sanctions from world football's governing body, potentially impacting his availability for upcoming international fixtures.

Also Read: 'Make Spain Great Again': Did Ferran Torres Troll Donald Trump During Spain's WC Victory Parade?