Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabian GP: What Formula 1 drivers think of Saudi execution spree

    Let's analyse what some of the drivers said when they were asked about the 'biggest mass execution in Saudi Arabian modern history' and the country's human rights issues.

    Saudi Arabian GP F1 Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas George Russell execution spree
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jeddah Saudi Arabia, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    The controversy over Saudi Arabia's execution spree, which has reportedly seen 81 people being executed, made its way to the Jeddah Corniche Formula One circuit with a number of racers like Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton terming the situation as very, very complex.

    Also Read: Calls to cancel Saudi Arabia GP intensifies after terror attack near Jeddah circuit

    Let's analyse what some of the drivers said when they were asked about the 'biggest mass execution in Saudi Arabian modern history' and the country's human rights issues.

    Daniel Ricciardo
    Team: McLaren

    Stating that the McLaren drivers had been made aware of some of the situation when they came to Jeddah, Daniel said they have a chance to create some change or have some positive influence as opposed to not coming here. 

    "I know Formula One is doing a lot. 40 per cent of staff are females here this weekend, 600 I think underprivileged kids, orphans and underprivileged kids are here today at the track to be educated be inspired. At McLaren, we are working with KAUST, which is the first co-ed university here in Saudi Arabia. So, inspiring, trying to create some opportunities," he said.

    Daniel believes that F1 could have a positive impact and all that the sport can do at the moment is to try and create a good impact by just being in Saudi Arabia.

    Asked if there is potential to go a step further and seek a meeting with the Saudi Arabian authorities to discuss the issue, Daniel said, "Why not?"

    However, he was quick to add, "But I think for now the best thing is to remain open-minded and to see that we are aware there is room for change here. And if participating in certain things helps, then I think we are very open to doing so," he added.

    Lewis Hamilton
    Team: Mercedes

    Lewis said his stand on the matter has not changed since last year. Stating that there was not much that he can say that would make any difference to the (human rights) scenario, the British driver said, "(It is) obviously mind-blowing to hear the stories. I have heard that there's a letter been sent to me, for example, from a 14-year-old who is on death row. When you're 14, you don't know what the hell you're doing in life. But we don't decide where we go." 

    Emphasising the need to educate ourselves, the seven-time world champion said that ultimately it is the responsibility of those that are in power to really make the changes. "And we're not really seeing enough. So we need to see more," he said.
     
    Valtteri Bottas 
    Team: Alfa Romeo

    Making his views abundantly clear, Bittas said that as drivers, "it almost feels like we did not really have a choice where we race. If we could choose places, maybe we would change the calendar a bit." 

    At the same time, Bottas said that he could see a 'bit of a change' in the country. He said Formula 1 can be the platform to raise the issues and do something positive than negative. 

    George Russell 
    Team: Mercedes

    While terming the human rights issues as "clearly concerning", George hoped that racing in "some of these countries", raised awareness and there could be a positive impact. 

    "And I think if Formula One can look back in 15, 20, 30, 40 years’ time, and see that the impact of our sport has had a positive change on society in some of these countries we are going to, that is something we should all be incredibly proud about. You can't ignore these facts," he said.'

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy XI, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

    Calls to cancel Saudi Arabia GP intensifies after terror attack near Jeddah circuit snt

    Calls to cancel Saudi Arabia GP intensifies after terror attack near Jeddah circuit

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: North Macedonia warn Ronaldo's Portugal after beating Italy snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: North Macedonia warn Ronaldo's Portugal after beating Italy

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy snt

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy

    Recent Stories

    RRR Box Office Collection Will SS Rajamoulis latest beat his Baahubali 2 drb

    RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

    Delhi Budget 2022 2023 updates Manish Sisodia announcements gcw

    Delhi Budget 2022-2023: Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgaar budget' for national capital

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China says no recognition to online degrees gcw

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China, says 'no recognition to online degrees'

    India privileged to be WHO's global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

    India privileged to be WHO's global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon