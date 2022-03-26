Saudi Arabian GP: What Formula 1 drivers think of Saudi execution spree

Let's analyse what some of the drivers said when they were asked about the 'biggest mass execution in Saudi Arabian modern history' and the country's human rights issues.

The controversy over Saudi Arabia's execution spree, which has reportedly seen 81 people being executed, made its way to the Jeddah Corniche Formula One circuit with a number of racers like Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton terming the situation as very, very complex.

Daniel Ricciardo

Team: McLaren

Stating that the McLaren drivers had been made aware of some of the situation when they came to Jeddah, Daniel said they have a chance to create some change or have some positive influence as opposed to not coming here.

"I know Formula One is doing a lot. 40 per cent of staff are females here this weekend, 600 I think underprivileged kids, orphans and underprivileged kids are here today at the track to be educated be inspired. At McLaren, we are working with KAUST, which is the first co-ed university here in Saudi Arabia. So, inspiring, trying to create some opportunities," he said.

Daniel believes that F1 could have a positive impact and all that the sport can do at the moment is to try and create a good impact by just being in Saudi Arabia.

Asked if there is potential to go a step further and seek a meeting with the Saudi Arabian authorities to discuss the issue, Daniel said, "Why not?"

However, he was quick to add, "But I think for now the best thing is to remain open-minded and to see that we are aware there is room for change here. And if participating in certain things helps, then I think we are very open to doing so," he added.

Lewis Hamilton

Team: Mercedes

Lewis said his stand on the matter has not changed since last year. Stating that there was not much that he can say that would make any difference to the (human rights) scenario, the British driver said, "(It is) obviously mind-blowing to hear the stories. I have heard that there's a letter been sent to me, for example, from a 14-year-old who is on death row. When you're 14, you don't know what the hell you're doing in life. But we don't decide where we go."

Emphasising the need to educate ourselves, the seven-time world champion said that ultimately it is the responsibility of those that are in power to really make the changes. "And we're not really seeing enough. So we need to see more," he said.



Valtteri Bottas

Team: Alfa Romeo

Making his views abundantly clear, Bittas said that as drivers, "it almost feels like we did not really have a choice where we race. If we could choose places, maybe we would change the calendar a bit."

At the same time, Bottas said that he could see a 'bit of a change' in the country. He said Formula 1 can be the platform to raise the issues and do something positive than negative.

George Russell

Team: Mercedes

While terming the human rights issues as "clearly concerning", George hoped that racing in "some of these countries", raised awareness and there could be a positive impact.

"And I think if Formula One can look back in 15, 20, 30, 40 years’ time, and see that the impact of our sport has had a positive change on society in some of these countries we are going to, that is something we should all be incredibly proud about. You can't ignore these facts," he said.'