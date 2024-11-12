Cristiano Ronaldo on chasing 1000 career goals: 'If it doesn't happen, I'm already top scorer in history'

Cristiano Ronaldo received the Platinum Quinas award at the Quinas De Ouro gala, celebrating his record-breaking achievements and legacy in Portuguese football.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the prestigious Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro gala, organized by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Portuguese football. Ronaldo, the all-time highest goal scorer in international football with 133 goals in 216 appearances, has left an indelible mark on the sport, leading Portugal to triumph in the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

The 39-year-old, honoured for his accomplishments with the national team over nearly two decades, expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey during the ceremony. "It is an honour to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning," said Ronaldo. "Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? ... It’s a tremendous feeling," the Al-Nassr star remarked, as he now stands at 216 caps for Portugal.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

The event was attended by prominent figures including Portugal's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and FPF President Fernando Gomes. Ronaldo also praised the current Portuguese football infrastructure, including stadiums, coaches, and emerging talent, referring to Gomes as the "best president we have ever had."

After receiving the award, Ronaldo expressed his ambitions for the future. "I can't wait to see what my legs have to offer me in the next few years. If the 1000th goal comes, that's fine… but if it doesn't happen, I'm already the top scorer in history," he was quoted as saying by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's recent performances with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia continue to highlight his prowess on the field. He scored in Al-Nassr's recent 5-1 victory over UAE champions Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, helping place Saudi clubs among the top three in the standings. With 10 points from four games, Al-Nassr currently trails only Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, who both hold perfect records. In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr ranks third, with Ronaldo, last season's top scorer, netting six goals so far this season.

