Cristiano Ronaldo on chasing 1000 career goals: 'If it doesn't happen, I'm already top scorer in history'

Cristiano Ronaldo received the Platinum Quinas award at the Quinas De Ouro gala, celebrating his record-breaking achievements and legacy in Portuguese football.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the prestigious Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro gala, organized by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Portuguese football. Ronaldo, the all-time highest goal scorer in international football with 133 goals in 216 appearances, has left an indelible mark on the sport, leading Portugal to triumph in the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Also read: From Lionel Messi to Lamine Yamal: Decoding the rise, decline and resurgence of Barcelona's iconic La Masia

article_image2

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

The 39-year-old, honoured for his accomplishments with the national team over nearly two decades, expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey during the ceremony. "It is an honour to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning," said Ronaldo. "Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? ... It’s a tremendous feeling," the Al-Nassr star remarked, as he now stands at 216 caps for Portugal.

article_image3

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

The event was attended by prominent figures including Portugal's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and FPF President Fernando Gomes. Ronaldo also praised the current Portuguese football infrastructure, including stadiums, coaches, and emerging talent, referring to Gomes as the "best president we have ever had."

article_image4

After receiving the award, Ronaldo expressed his ambitions for the future. "I can't wait to see what my legs have to offer me in the next few years. If the 1000th goal comes, that's fine… but if it doesn't happen, I'm already the top scorer in history," he was quoted as saying by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s recent performances with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia continue to highlight his prowess on the field. He scored in Al-Nassr's recent 5-1 victory over UAE champions Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, helping place Saudi clubs among the top three in the standings. With 10 points from four games, Al-Nassr currently trails only Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, who both hold perfect records. In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr ranks third, with Ronaldo, last season's top scorer, netting six goals so far this season.

Also read: David Coote's X-rated rant: Suspended referee's past Liverpool shockers surface; fans say Taylor, Oliver next

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ruben Amorim's first day as Manchester United coach: Here's what transpired, WATCH behind-the-scenes video snt

Ruben Amorim's first day as Manchester United coach: Here's what transpired, WATCH behind-the-scenes video

football Argentina club starts YouTube star in top-flight match: Who is Spreen and why his 50-second cameo sparked row snt

Argentina club starts YouTube star in top-flight match: Who is Spreen and why his 50-second cameo sparked row

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

border gavaskar trophy 'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King' snt

'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Perth pitch curator cautions India of pace and bounce ahead of 1st Test vs Australia snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Perth pitch curator cautions India of pace and bounce ahead of 1st Test vs Australia

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Pakistani Instagram influencer's net worth, other details gcw

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon