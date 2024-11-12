David Coote's X-rated rant: Suspended referee's past Liverpool shockers surface; fans say Taylor, Oliver next

Liverpool fans are in uproar after Premier League referee David Coote was suspended following the circulation of a video in which he allegedly makes derogatory comments about Liverpool Football Club and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for refereeing in English football, has suspended Coote with immediate effect, pending a full investigation. In a brief statement, PGMOL announced that "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation," and declined to comment further until the investigation concludes.

The emergence of the video has intensified scrutiny on Coote’s past officiating of Liverpool matches, where he has faced criticism for contentious decisions impacting the club. Liverpool fans have been quick to point out what they view as a longstanding history of questionable calls, sparking anger over the perception of bias against their team.

David Coote's controversial decisions against Liverpool

Several of Coote's decisions in Liverpool matches have been highlighted as evidence of inconsistency. Key incidents include:

Denied Origi Foul (2019) : During Liverpool’s title-winning season, Coote was on VAR duty for their match against Manchester United. Despite what appeared to be a clear foul on Liverpool’s Divock Origi in the build-up to Marcus Rashford’s goal, Coote allowed the goal to stand, much to Klopp's frustration. The match ended 1-1, and Klopp criticized the decision as emblematic of "all the problems with VAR."

Penalty Controversy Against Burnley (2020) : As the on-field referee, Coote denied what Liverpool’s Andy Robertson argued was a clear penalty in a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Robertson’s furious post-match comments underscored the frustration within the Liverpool camp, questioning Coote’s decisions and the use of VAR.

Van Dijk Injury Incident (2020) : In one of the most infamous episodes involving Coote, he was on VAR duty during the Merseyside derby when Everton's Jordan Pickford made a dangerous tackle on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, sidelining the Dutch defender for the season. Reports later suggested Coote failed to consider the challenge for a red card, saying he "forgot" to check, which only deepened the frustration for Liverpool.

Missed Arsenal Handball (2023) : Liverpool’s title challenge last season saw Coote embroiled in controversy when he failed to award a penalty for what appeared to be a clear handball by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. The decision was later admitted by PGMOL Chief Howard Webb to be a mistake, yet the match ultimately ended 1-1, impacting Liverpool’s title hopes.

Salah Dragged Down vs. Aston Villa (2024): In a recent clash with Aston Villa, Coote opted not to punish Leon Bailey for an apparent foul on Mohamed Salah. Liverpool went on to win thanks to a Darwin Núñez goal, yet fans saw it as another sign of bias or incompetence.

Fans demand action against Anthony Taylor, Michael Oliver and other EPL referees

Liverpool have declined to comment on Coote’s suspension, and while the video’s authenticity has yet to be confirmed, the allegations of unprofessional language have raised questions about impartiality within the refereeing body. The PGMOL has faced criticism for the transparency of its disciplinary actions, and Coote’s suspension has only added to the calls for reform.

For Liverpool fans, Coote’s alleged comments are not merely offensive but indicative of what they see as a broader issue of bias and inconsistency within the officiating ranks. As the investigation unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on Coote and PGMOL, with calls among football fans growing louder for accountability and change in Premier League officiating. Referees like Michael Oliver, Anthony Taylor are among others who have been called out for their alleged biases.

"Isn't the only referee (Coote) who will make decisions based on his liking or disliking of a team or managers. Look at Oliver and any team belonging to the City group. Football is dying and the PGMOL is a massive part of why," remarked one fan.

"How’s Anthony Taylor still walking free?" remarked another enraged fan.

Another irked user remarked, "Suspend all your refs, they are all the same."

Here's a look at some of the reactions of Liverpool and other football fans following David Coote's suspension:

