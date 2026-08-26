Roger Federer walked a red carpet in New York City, but his shy reaction stole the show. The tennis legend was surprised by content creator Andrew Wave.

Tennis legend Roger Federer has spent years walking into packed tennis stadiums to roaring crowds. This time, he walked a red carpet in New York City instead, and his shy reaction was the sweetest part.

Federer was greeted in the streets of NYC with a surprise from viral content creator Andrew Wave, better known online as the Red Carpet Guy. Wave rolled out his trademark crimson carpet for Federer, giving the 20-time Grand Slam champion his own celebrity entrance.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion appeared bashful despite decades in the spotlight

Federer appeared far more bashful than one might expect from someone who spent decades walking into packed stadiums. He walked along the carpet with a shy smile, wearing a casual hoodie and white sneakers, waving at fans. He eventually posed alongside Wave.

Wave has made a name for himself by carrying a portable red carpet through major cities. His simple premise is to surprise strangers by rolling out a carpet in their path. The reactions range from spontaneous poses to people simply walking down the carpet with a grin.

With Federer, the concept found a fitting subject. The Swiss icon has spent much of his career being treated like a celebrity, but the video captured a softer, more understated side of him.

Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022, winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record eight Wimbledon crowns. He spent 310 weeks as world No. 1.

He recently returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium, sharing the spotlight with longtime rival Andy Roddick. The exhibition match saw Federer beat Roddick 6-3.

The video has drawn widespread appreciation for Federer's humility.