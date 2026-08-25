Punjab FC has signed Cameroonian central defender Jephthe Patrick Gerard Bahanack for the ISL 2026-27 season. The 29-year-old joins on a contract until May 2027 after a career in Europe, most recently with Cyprus's Ethnikos Achna.

Punjab FC has officially completed the signing of central defender Jephthe Patrick Gerard Bahanack ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League 2026-27 season. The Cameroonian has signed on an agreement running until May 31, 2027.

The experienced centre-half, who is 1.85 metres (6 ft 1 in), is a left-footed defender who will provide a robust physical presence combined with calm distribution from the back, a release said.

Extensive Career Across Europe

The 29-year-old joins the club following an extensive career across Europe. After beginning his development at NKUFO Academy Sports in his native Cameroon, he moved to France to join Stade Reims. Bahanack then carved out a successful path in Greece, making notable appearances for clubs like Ergotelis, Lamia, and Niki Volos. He played a crucial part in Levadiakos's Super League 2 title-winning campaign during the 2021-22 season. Most recently, he served as a reliable defensive asset in the Cypriot First Division with Ethnikos Achna.

'Proud to Join an Ambitious Club'

Sharing his thoughts on arriving in India, Patrick Bahanack commented: "I am extremely proud to join a club with such an ambitious vision. Punjab FC's project under Roundglass Sports instantly appealed to me, and I am highly motivated to embrace this new challenge. I look forward to working hard alongside the squad, fighting for every point, and making the fans proud this season."

A Strategic Signing

Acquiring a technically gifted and battle-tested defender like Bahanack highlights the club's strategy to construct a resilient and well-balanced roster capable of making a deep run in this year's competitions. (ANI)