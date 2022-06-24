Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Dubey and Shubham put MP on top vs Mumbai

    The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final is turning out to be competitive. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Yash Dubey and Shubham S Sharma have slammed centuries to put their side on top against Mumbai.

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham S Sharma put Madhya Pradesh MP on top vs Mumbai-ayh
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    It is turning out to be a competitive encounter between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Final. Being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Day 3 has seen sheer dominance from the latter so far. Also, what's intriguing is that opener Yash Dubey and top-order batter Shubham S Sharma have done a phenomenal job with the bat, scoring twin constructive centuries to put MP on the top. At the same time, the match seems to be slowly slipping away from the hands of Mumbai. While it is Dubey's third First-Class (FC) century, it is the seventh for Shubham.

    The two resumed MP's innings from Day 2's (Thursday's) overnight score of 123/1, as Mumbai was bowled out for 374 on the same day. While Dubey was unbeaten on 44, Shubham was batting on 41. The two played the opening hour cautiously and smartly. As Mumbai went wicketless in the session, Dubey slammed his ton at the stroke of lunch. Shubham struck his century in the post-lunch session, while the two have strengthened their partnership beyond 220 runs.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy Final - Centurion Sarfaraz Khan's tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala leaves fans emotional

    Match summary
    Winning the toss and opting to bat, Mumbai was shot out for 374 on Day 2, with Sarfaraz Khan being the top scorer of 134, while pacer Gaurav Yadav bagged four wickets. MP has been batting since Day 2 and has done commendably well, with Himanshu Mantri being the only wicket to fall so far.
    Brief scores: MUM 374 (Yashasvi Jaiswal- 78, Sarfaraz- 134; Yadav- 4/106) leads MP 268/1 (Dubey- 113*, Shubham- 116; Tushar Deshpande- 1/59) by 106 runs.

