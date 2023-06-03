Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rafael Nadal's fans wish King of clay court a speedy recovery after undergoing hip surgery

    Rafael Nadal’s spokesperson Benito Perez-Barbadillo, revealed that the treatment for Nadal's injury will be taking place in Barcelona, with the involvement of three doctors. Perez-Barbadillo planned to share the operation details on Saturday, coinciding with Nadal's 37th birthday.

    Rafael Nadal's fans wish King of clay court a speedy recovery after undergoing hip surgery osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Rafael Nadal has been sidelined since January when he injured his hip during the Australian Open. In the current season, Nadal had to withdraw from tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Barcelona due to his injury. Nadal also chose to skip claycourt competitions in Madrid and Rome to prioritize his recovery. The 36-year-old dropped out of the top ten in the world rankings in March for the first time since 2005 and is now in the 15th position.

    Addressing the issue, Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery in Barcelona and the results expected on his birthday. Rafael Nadal’s spokesperson Benito Perez-Barbadillo, revealed that the treatment for Nadal's injury will be taking place in Barcelona, with the involvement of three doctors. Perez-Barbadillo planned to share the operation details on Saturday, coinciding with Nadal's 37th birthday.

    Also Read: French Open 2023: Who is Seyboth Wild, the Brazilian that stunned World No. 2 Medvedev in 1st round?

    Nadal competed at Roland Garros every year since debuting and winning his maiden title in Paris in 2005 but is missing out this time as he was unable to prepare for the tournament. While Nadal has announced his plans to retire after the 2024 season, he remains committed to competing in significant events, such as the Olympics, that hold personal significance to him. He emphasized the need to take a break from his career in order to rejuvenate his physical condition.

    Nadal’s fans took to social media to express their sadness about his current situation.

    The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion refrained from setting a specific deadline for his retirement but expressed his desire to return before the conclusion of the 2023 season and participate in the Davis Cup. 

    Also Read: French Open 2023: Fanatics dejected as Rafael Nadal pulls out; hints at 2024 being his final season

    Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, holds the joint record number of men's major triumphs alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes snt

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

    WTC Final: Fatigued Indian squad gears up to face a well prepared Australian unit osf

    WTC Final: After a gruelling IPL season, is a fatigued Indian squad ready to face a fresh Australian unit?

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision osf

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision

    Tennis French Open: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season osf

    French Open 2023: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season

    AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against Rs 4 crore fine for abandonment of ISL game against Bengaluru FC snt

    AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against Rs 4 crore fine for abandonment of ISL game against Bengaluru FC

    Recent Stories

    Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express inaugural run cancelled after train accident in Odisha anr

    Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express inaugural run cancelled after train accident in Odisha

    PM Modi to visit Odisha train accident site today, meet injured passengers

    BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Odisha train accident site today, meet injured passengers

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours vma

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

    Odisha train accident: technical failure caused crash MoS Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve

    Technical failure caused Odisha accident involving three trains: MoS Railways

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes snt

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon