Rafael Nadal's fans wish King of clay court a speedy recovery after undergoing hip surgery

Rafael Nadal’s spokesperson Benito Perez-Barbadillo, revealed that the treatment for Nadal's injury will be taking place in Barcelona, with the involvement of three doctors. Perez-Barbadillo planned to share the operation details on Saturday, coinciding with Nadal's 37th birthday.

Rafael Nadal has been sidelined since January when he injured his hip during the Australian Open. In the current season, Nadal had to withdraw from tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Barcelona due to his injury. Nadal also chose to skip claycourt competitions in Madrid and Rome to prioritize his recovery. The 36-year-old dropped out of the top ten in the world rankings in March for the first time since 2005 and is now in the 15th position.

Nadal competed at Roland Garros every year since debuting and winning his maiden title in Paris in 2005 but is missing out this time as he was unable to prepare for the tournament. While Nadal has announced his plans to retire after the 2024 season, he remains committed to competing in significant events, such as the Olympics, that hold personal significance to him. He emphasized the need to take a break from his career in order to rejuvenate his physical condition.

Nadal’s fans took to social media to express their sadness about his current situation.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion refrained from setting a specific deadline for his retirement but expressed his desire to return before the conclusion of the 2023 season and participate in the Davis Cup.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, holds the joint record number of men's major triumphs alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic.