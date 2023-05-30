French Open 2023: Who is Seyboth Wild, the Brazilian that stunned World No. 2 Medvedev in 1st round?

Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild earned the biggest win of his career on Tuesday when he stunned World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at the French Open 2023.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, a Brazilian qualifier, defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set match on Tuesday at the French Open 2023, giving him the biggest victory of his career.

Despite being in Roland Garros for the first time, Seyboth Wild shown little nervousness on Court Philippe Chatrier, swinging easily throughout the four and a half hour match to defeat the second seed 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The World No. 172 racked up 67 wins and overcame losing two set points in the second set tie-break before upping his game again in the match's closing moments to secure his first main-draw major victory. In the second round, the 23-year-old will face either Guido Pella or Quentin Halys of France.

Born on March 10, 2000, Thiago Seyboth Wild won the 2018 US Open junior singles title. On September 14, 2020, he attained a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 106, and on May 22, 2023, he attained a doubles ranking of No. 197. On January 22, 2018, he achieved a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 8.

At the 2018 Brasil Open, Seyboth Wild made his ATP main draw debut after being given a wildcard into the singles main event.

On November 3, 2019, in Guayaquil, Seyboth Wild defeated Bolivian Hugo Dellien to win his first Challenger title.

On March 1, 2020, Seyboth Wild defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud in Santiago, Chile, earning his first ATP Tour victory at the age of just 19. He made history by being the youngest Brazilian to ever win an ATP title by taking this crown. He also became the first ATP Tour player born in or after 2000 to win an ATP title in a non-exhibition match.

Seyboth Wild was the subject of a police investigation in Brazil in September 2021 for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima physically and psychologically, for which he was issued a restraining order. Since then, Seyboth Wild has refuted the accusations and filed a defamation case.

"I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true," Seyboth Wild said following his first round win at the French Open 2023. "Walking on court I just wanted to get to the net as much as possible and use my forehand against his and it worked pretty well."

"It was pretty tough. I started cramping in the second set. I did my best and tried to play my best tennis and it worked," Seyboth Wild said. "I am really happy with the way I played."

After winning his first clay-court championship in Rome, Medvedev travelled to Paris where he would have hoped for a smooth start to his clay-court major title defence. However, Seyboth Wild had other plans.

From the first ball, the Brazilian had Medvedev covered with his baseline power. The 23-year-old played courageous tennis the entire time and maintained his composure in a nail-biting final set, winning on service with a devastating forehand winner. After his astonishing victory, Seyboth Wild raised his arms in jubilation as he soaked up the cheers of the large crowd.

Medvedev, who is 10-3 this season on clay, was vying for his second major victory. The 2021 US Open winner finished 2023 with a Tour-high five victories, including victories at the Miami and Rome ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.