Qatar World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands boss after Argentina ouster in pre-quarters

Qatar World Cup 2022: The Netherlands failed to enter the quarterfinals, losing in the pre-quarters to Argentina on penalties on Friday. Meanwhile, Louis van Gaal has quit as the Dutch manager following his side’s failure.

It was another under-par outing from European giant the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. On Friday, it was up against former two-time champion Argentina in the pre-quarters at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, where after a thrilling 2-2 tie, it was decided on penalties. In the shootout, the latter sailed through into the quarterfinal, thus ending the former’s run in the event. Meanwhile, the Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal has decided to step down as the manager of his national side, having already insisted before the tournament that it would be his last outing with the Oranje, reports 90min.

After Friday’s thriller, van Gall announced on Saturday, “First and foremost, I won’t be continuing. I only did it this time. It was the very last match of my third term as head coach. In that time, I coached 20 matches [besting 14, drawing six], and we didn’t lose a single one. I don’t know how many matches we won, but you can Google ‘Louis van Gaal, Dutch team’ and see the goal difference for yourself.”

Van Gaal’s last match in charge for the Netherlands turned out to be a thriller, as the Argentinians were leading 2-0 before he decided to bring on Luuk de Jong and Wout Weghorst. At the same time, the latter scored his brace to draw level and forced the encounter into extra time and eventually the penalties, where the Dutch lost. Meanwhile, when asked about the Albicelestes’ chances of winning the title, van Gaal said, “I don’t care. I won’t watch anymore.”