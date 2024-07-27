Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m women's air pistol final

    Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has qualified for the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker storms into 10m air pistol women's final snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Manu Bhaker showcased supreme confidence as she entered the 10m women's air pistol final, redeeming the day for Indian shooting after a disappointing start by her teammates at the Olympic Games on Saturday.

    The 22-year-old Bhaker scored 580 to secure third place in the qualifications, with Hungarian shooter Veronika Major leading the field with a score of 582. Her fellow Indian competitor, Rhythm Sangwan, finished 15th with a score of 573. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

    Having been moved to tears by her challenging performance at the Tokyo Games three years ago, Bhaker is now determined to secure an Olympic medal to complement her already impressive achievements.

    A prominent shooter who has earned international acclaim from a young age, Manu Bhaker displayed a strong resolve to move past her Tokyo memories with an impressive qualification performance.

    The Haryana shooter began with a solid 97 points, securing the fourth spot at the end of Series 1. She maintained her position with another 97 in the second series, while Rhythm Sangwan dropped to 26th place following a subpar performance that included an 8. Bhaker surged into the top two with a stellar 98 in her third series.

    Despite a rare setback with an 8 in the fifth series—her first poor shot in an otherwise stellar qualification—Bhaker remained competitive and successfully advanced to the final.

    However, it was a different story for Rhythm Sangwan, who finished 15th in the qualification round and will not feature in the final. Despite her efforts, Sangwan was unable to secure a top spot to advance.

    As Bhaker prepares for the final, all eyes will be on her as she aims to clinch a medal for India and cement her place among the top shooters in the world.

    Earlier, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema showed flashes of brilliance but fell short of advancing to the men’s 10m air pistol final, as well as the 10m air rifle mixed teams, marking a disappointing start for Indian shooters.

    Sarabjot Singh finished ninth with a total score of 577 in the qualifications, while Arjun Singh Cheema trailed behind in 18th place with a score of 574. Germany's Robin Walter, who also scored 577, secured the final (eighth) qualifying spot by shooting one more inner 10 (X) than Sarabjot's 16.

    Sarabjot made a strong comeback with a perfect 100 in the fourth series, moving into the top three after a rough start, but he couldn’t maintain the momentum and fell off. Cheema shot 10 perfect 10s in his final 10 shots, briefly elevating him to fourth place, but he too was unable to capitalize on his promising position.

    Earlier in the day, Indian shooters were eliminated during the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifications.

    Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta finished sixth with a combined score of 628.7, while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh placed 12th with a total of 626.3. Jindal and Babuta were close to advancing, sitting fifth with three shots left, but fell 1.0 point short of the medal round cut-off.

    Shooters from China, Korea, and Kazakhstan dominated the qualifications, with China eventually claiming the first gold medal of the Games in this event after qualifying as the top team for the finals.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 5:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 or 8 bags Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video snt

    '7 or 8 bags?': Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video

    Its a dream come true 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH) snt

    'It's a dream come true': 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH)

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    'Why can't sex remain a private matter?': Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony

    China wins 1st gold medal of Paris Olympics 2024, bag top spot in 10m air rifle mixed team shooting anr

    China wins 1st gold medal of Paris Olympics 2024, bag top spot in 10m air rifle mixed team shooting

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

    Recent Stories

    7 or 8 bags Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video snt

    '7 or 8 bags?': Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video

    Here is How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military AJR

    Here's How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military

    Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed RKK

    Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed

    Its a dream come true 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH) snt

    'It's a dream come true': 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH)

    From self-care to success: 7 steps to being confident woman AJR

    From self-care to success: 7 steps to being confident woman

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon