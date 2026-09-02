Rotterdam Dockers beat Dublin Guardians by seven wickets in the ETPL, chasing 179. James Vince's 95* for Dublin was overshadowed by Faf du Plessis' match-winning 79, who was named Player of the Match, and an explosive 35 from Michael Levitt.

Rotterdam Dockers produced another statement performance in the ETPL, chasing down 179 against Dublin Guardians to secure a seven-wicket victory with eight balls remaining at Sportpark Westvliet.

Vince's Heroics Set a Challenging Target

After winning the toss and choosing to field, the Dockers were set a challenging target as Dublin posted 178 for four from their 20 overs. James Vince led the way for the Guardians, remaining unbeaten on 95 from 54 balls, striking five fours and six sixes. Sanjay Krishnamurthi added 26 from 17, while Vijay Shankar provided a powerful finish with 26 from 13, including two sixes, according to a release.

Dublin's innings was built around Vince's ability to keep the scoreboard moving. After Noah Croes fell for eight, Vince combined with Harry Tector for a 56-run partnership, taking the Guardians through the middle overs. Tector contributed 14 from 15 before falling at 78, after which Vince continued to anchor the innings. Partnerships with Daryl Mitchell, Krishnamurthi and Shankar then helped Dublin finish strongly, with the final total reaching 178 for four.

Dockers' Powerful Chase

But Rotterdam's response was even more emphatic. Michael Levitt immediately changed the tempo of the chase, smashing 35 from just 14 balls, with three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 250. His explosive start combined with Faf du Plessis' experience gave the Dockers a 55-run opening partnership, bringing the required rate under control before Levitt was dismissed by Joshua Little.

Du Plessis Leads From the Front

Faf then took complete command. The Rotterdam captain produced an outstanding 79 from 51 balls, striking nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 154.90. More than simply providing stability, du Plessis repeatedly found the boundary and ensured that the chase never lost momentum.

Ravichandran Ashwin brought his T20 experience into the middle overs, looking to slow the Dockers' scoring. However, Levitt's explosive start and du Plessis' control ensured the Guardians struggled to build sustained pressure. After Levitt's departure, Faf added 39 with Vikramjit Singh, who contributed 18 from 14 balls, before another partnership took the chase further.

When Vikramjit fell at 94, Faf and Heinrich Klaasen put together a crucial 54-run stand, shifting the equation firmly in Rotterdam's favour.

Klaasen and McDermott Seal the Win

Klaasen then took responsibility for the finish. His unbeaten 34 from 28 balls included two sixes, while Ben McDermott remained alongside him as the Dockers closed in on victory. Klaasen and McDermott ensured there was no late drama, taking the Dockers to 179 for three in 18.4 overs.

For his match defining innings, Faf du Plessis was named Player of the Match, capping a performance that combined leadership, control and attacking intent.

Dublin had produced a substantial total and Vince's unbeaten 95 was an outstanding effort, but Rotterdam's response showcased the versatility of their batting unit. Four partnerships, Levitt and du Plessis, du Plessis and Vikramjit, du Plessis and Klaasen, and Klaasen and McDermott steadily dismantled the target. The Dockers once again demonstrated their ability to chase with purpose. With du Plessis leading from the front, Rotterdam turned a demanding target into another impressive victory. (ANI)