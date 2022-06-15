NBA off-season 2022: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks would like to consolidate their assets by trading for three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Both Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are interested in a potential trade for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The Jazz is considering trading its defensive anchor and starting afresh with young guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz has made six straight playoff appearances. However, it last made a Conference Finals in 1998. With long-time head coach Quin Snyder gone, the Jazz may look to trade away its center and hope the assets it gets help it make a deeper Playoff run. Replacing Gobert will be no mean feat, though, as the Frenchman has been one of the defenders in the league since being drafted in 2013.

The Bulls, who also have to deal with Zach Lavine’s impending free agency, want to surround Demar Derozan and Zach Lavine with Gobert’s defensive presence. The team would likely have to part ways with Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams in a trade.

ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio

Jake Fischer said about the Bulls’ interest in Gobert, “The Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan. Sources said that Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic. It has registered interest in Rudy Gobert.”

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to consolidate their assets, such as John Collins, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. The addition of Gobert would immediately solidify the Hawks’ defence, which was ranked 26th out of 30. Collins has garnered interest from around the league, and there have reportedly been trade talks between the Portland Trail Blazers and Hawks regarding the future of the versatile big. Jake Fischer said about the Hawks’ interest in Gobert, “The Hawks could be the most natural Gobert trade partner for the Utah Jazz.”