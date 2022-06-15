Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio

    Cleavland Cavaliers wants to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, two guards who played for the team in NBA 2021-22.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio-krn
    New York, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    According to NBA Insider Kevin O Connor, Cleveland Cavaliers want to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Sexton had been the Cavs’ standout player, averaging 24.3 points per game on efficient shooting in his third season. After last year’s breakout season, the Cavs will look to add Sexton back to its team. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen made an all-star team, while Evan Mobley finished top two in rookie of the year voting. Adding Sexton to the team will likely ensure that the Cavs, who lost in the Play-In tournament in the 2021-22 NBA season, will make their first Playoffs appearance in five years. 

    When Sexton went down in the NBA 2021-22 season, his starting spot was taken by Ricky Rubio. Despite a significant loss, the Cavs could hold their own with Rubio. Rubio averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game, with 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Rubio’s stint with the Cavs ended prematurely after he suffered an ACL injury. The Cavs traded the point guard. However, he will be a free agent this season. Rubio will be expected to miss some time this season.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly shopping for D'Angelo Russell

    Kevin O Connor pondered whether the Cavs would be as inclined to sign Sexton and Rubio if it could pick a guard like Johnny Davis with the 14th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. In his piece, O’Connor said, “The Cavaliers want to keep Sexton and bring back Ricky Rubio, league sources say. But, I wonder how plans would change if a guard like Davis drops this far; he won Big 10 Player of the Year as a midrange shot-maker, and he could provide defence next to Darius Garland.”

