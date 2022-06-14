Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly shopping for D'Angelo Russell

    Minnesota Timberwolves is "actively shopping" D'Angelo Russell, according to NBA Insider Kevin O Connor.

    Minnesota, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    According to NBA Insider Kevin O Connor, the Minnesota Timberwolves may look to move on from D'Angelo Russell. Russell played a vital role in the Timberwolves' second Playoffs appearance in 18 seasons as he was the starting point guard for the 46-win team. Russell played well in the play-in game against Los Angeles Clippers, which would qualify his team for the playoffs as he scored 29 points along with five rebounds and six assists. However, Russell struggled in the playoffs against the Grizzlies as the Timberwolves was narrowly defeated in six games. Russell averaged 12 points per game on a sub-par 33% field goal percentage in the six-game series against the Grizzlies.

    Such a performance may convince the Timberwolves to trade their point guard, who is owed $ 31.4 million next season and will then enter unrestricted free agent. O Conner reckons the Timberwolves may look for a new point guard and shot-creator in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his recent piece, O Connor said, "D'Angelo Russell is being shopped around, so it makes sense for the Timberwolves to target a shot-creator with this selection."

    "TyTy Washington Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns could make for a lethal pick-and-roll pairing. Minnesota would be equipped with a dynamic offence with Anthony Edwards resembling a superstar in the Playoffs. Whatever Russell would return in trade could only bolster their roster even more," added O Connor. According to Bleacher Report insider Jake Fischer, New York Knicks was the team linked with Russell a few weeks ago.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
