Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving has list of destinations if he leaves the Brooklyn Nets

    According to reports, Kyrie Irving has made a list of preferred destinations if he leaves NBA’s Brooklyn Nets this off-season, which has also increased uncertainty of Kevin Durant’sDurant’s future with the Nets.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving has list of destinations if he leaves the Brooklyn Nets-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the move if negotiations between the former and NBA’s Brooklyn Nets fall through. The Nets have tried offering a shorter-term, incentive-laden contract for Irving, who could enter free agency in one week. The implication of not being able to reach an agreement may have even more drastic consequences as superstar Kevin Durant may follow Irving out of the door. While Durant is under contract for multiple years, a trade demand could shake up things. Irving’s list of teams if the guard ends up leaving Brooklyn includes the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. 

    On Thursday, Wojranowski said, “If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs, and 76ers. None of those teams has cap space to sign him without the Nets’ help.”

    ALSO READ: NBA Draft 2022 - Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

    On Wednesday, Wojranowski said the following about the Irving and Nets situation as he said, “Kyrie Irving’s search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won’t be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the deepest franchise’s fears: Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade.”

    “The organization [Nets] wants Irving on a shorter deal, whether it’s his $36 million opt-in for the 2022-23 season or opt-out and a new deal that could give him a raise to $42 million annually on a two-year contract. Teams are rooting for Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Durant,” concluded Wojranowski.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Draft 2022 Review, national basketball association: Number one selection Paolo Banchero headlines stacked Draft class-krn

    NBA Draft 2022 Review: Number one selection Paolo Banchero headlines stacked Draft class

    Delhi HC removes Narinder Batra as IOA president; Anil Khanna appointed acting chief snt

    Delhi HC orders Narinder Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Epic Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Epic Djokovic vs Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here

    India vs Leicestershire, IND vs LEIC 2022: Mohammed Shami celebration post Cheteshwar Pujara dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing-ayh

    IND vs LEIC 2022: Shami's celebration post Pujara's dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing

    England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Netizens react to Henry Nicholls bizzare dismissal-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Tendulkar cites 'gully cricket' rules over Nicholls' bizarre dismissal

    Recent Stories

    NBA Draft 2022 Review, national basketball association: Number one selection Paolo Banchero headlines stacked Draft class-krn

    NBA Draft 2022 Review: Number one selection Paolo Banchero headlines stacked Draft class

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ranveer singh ventured into the jungle snt

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ventured into the jungle

    Delhi HC removes Narinder Batra as IOA president; Anil Khanna appointed acting chief snt

    Delhi HC orders Narinder Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief

    Spooky video or a prank? Watch little boy vanish mid-ride at fair in (Malaysia) - gps

    Spooky video or a prank? Watch little boy vanish mid-ride at fair in Malaysia

    US Supreme Court ends abortion rights; allows states to ban it

    US Supreme Court ends abortion rights; allows states to ban it

    Recent Videos

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon