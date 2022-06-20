Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    The first edition of MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 is scheduled to be flagged-off on June 23 and will finish on June 26.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shimla, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 8:23 PM IST

    The first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race, featuring 50 top-ranked cyclists from around the country, will be flagged off on June 23. The four-day race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

    To Register click HERE

    The race will take place on historic Ridge and around the main town of Shimla, showcasing the state's rich traditional heritage and culture to the world. The race is also a showcase ride for the people of Himachal Pradesh. 

    The main flag-off will take place on June 24 at Shimla and finish at picturesque town of Janjehli on June 26. 

    According to the organisers, the 1st edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli is aimed at giving a platform to Indian riders to get a taste of real mountain biking action, compete against the best riders from around the country and also put the state's beautiful locations on the world map of mountain biking.

    The event will be flagged off on June 23 from Historic Ridge, Shimla, at 4:30 PM and finish at the Janjehli on June 26. The Riders, through these four days, would ride the distance of 175Kms (Approx) through the backcountry trails of Himachal Pradesh, reaching the maximum elevation of 2750 meters at the base of Shikari Devi, along with gaining a total elevation of 3880 metres.

    This makes it the most difficult Four days mountain race in the country where the riders will face XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition details:

    Ceremonial Flag-Off: June 23, at 4:30 PM (HERITAGE RIDE) From Shimla town to beautiful place called Daak Bangla

    Start Stage 1: June 24, AT 7 AM, Daak Bangla to the beautiful apple farms of Chindi (Night Halt)

    Stage 2: June 25, 7 AM, Chindi stage start to Janjehli (Night Halt) 

    Stage 3: June 26, 7 AM start 12 PM finish at Janjehli; followed by Closing Ceremony

    Route Highlights:

    State Place: Shimla
    Today Days: 4
    Riding Days: 3
    Distance: 175km
    Maximum Elevation: 2750 metres approx
    Minimum Elevation: 800 metres approx
    Type: :XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock

    Race Route details:

    Day 1 - June 23: Shimla- Sanjauli-Dhalli-Mashobra-Daak Bangla(Night Halt at Daak Bangla).

    Day 2 - June 24: Daak Bangla– Sipur – Baldeyan - Naldehra – Basantpur – Chaba – Sunni – Tattapani – Alsindi-Kot Bank – Churag – Chindi. (Night Halt at Chindi)

    Day 3 - June 25: Chindi-Chindi School – Kot-Karsog market – Sanarli-Shankar Dehra – Raigarh – Bulah-Janjehli market. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

    Day 4 - June 26: Janjehli – Jarol – Baniyaad – Thunag – Jarol–Janjehli. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

    To Register click HERE

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why Jayson Tatum should not face all the heat for Celtics' loss to Warriors nba finals krn

    Explained: Why Jayson Tatum should not face all the heat for Celtics' loss to Warriors

    football Real Madrid or nothing Antonio Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols snt

    'Real Madrid or nothing': Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols

    Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup: Dravid snt

    Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup: Dravid

    football Bruce Buck steps down as Chelsea Chairman after 19 years; sparks meme fest krn

    Bruce Buck steps down as Chelsea Chairman after 19 years; sparks meme fest

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu snt

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why Jayson Tatum should not face all the heat for Celtics' loss to Warriors nba finals krn

    Explained: Why Jayson Tatum should not face all the heat for Celtics' loss to Warriors

    football Real Madrid or nothing Antonio Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols snt

    'Real Madrid or nothing': Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols

    Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness in a metallic silver bikini check out her hot pics drb

    Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness in a metallic silver bikini; check out her hot pics

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala drb

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence snt

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon