MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

The first edition of MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 is scheduled to be flagged-off on June 23 and will finish on June 26.

The first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race, featuring 50 top-ranked cyclists from around the country, will be flagged off on June 23. The four-day race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The race will take place on historic Ridge and around the main town of Shimla, showcasing the state's rich traditional heritage and culture to the world. The race is also a showcase ride for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

The main flag-off will take place on June 24 at Shimla and finish at picturesque town of Janjehli on June 26.

According to the organisers, the 1st edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli is aimed at giving a platform to Indian riders to get a taste of real mountain biking action, compete against the best riders from around the country and also put the state's beautiful locations on the world map of mountain biking.

The event will be flagged off on June 23 from Historic Ridge, Shimla, at 4:30 PM and finish at the Janjehli on June 26. The Riders, through these four days, would ride the distance of 175Kms (Approx) through the backcountry trails of Himachal Pradesh, reaching the maximum elevation of 2750 meters at the base of Shikari Devi, along with gaining a total elevation of 3880 metres.

This makes it the most difficult Four days mountain race in the country where the riders will face XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock.

MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition details:

Ceremonial Flag-Off: June 23, at 4:30 PM (HERITAGE RIDE) From Shimla town to beautiful place called Daak Bangla

Start Stage 1: June 24, AT 7 AM, Daak Bangla to the beautiful apple farms of Chindi (Night Halt)

Stage 2: June 25, 7 AM, Chindi stage start to Janjehli (Night Halt)

Stage 3: June 26, 7 AM start 12 PM finish at Janjehli; followed by Closing Ceremony

Route Highlights:

State Place: Shimla

Today Days: 4

Riding Days: 3

Distance: 175km

Maximum Elevation: 2750 metres approx

Minimum Elevation: 800 metres approx

Type: :XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock

Race Route details:

Day 1 - June 23: Shimla- Sanjauli-Dhalli-Mashobra-Daak Bangla(Night Halt at Daak Bangla).

Day 2 - June 24: Daak Bangla– Sipur – Baldeyan - Naldehra – Basantpur – Chaba – Sunni – Tattapani – Alsindi-Kot Bank – Churag – Chindi. (Night Halt at Chindi)

Day 3 - June 25: Chindi-Chindi School – Kot-Karsog market – Sanarli-Shankar Dehra – Raigarh – Bulah-Janjehli market. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

Day 4 - June 26: Janjehli – Jarol – Baniyaad – Thunag – Jarol–Janjehli. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

