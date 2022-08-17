Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mike Tyson spotted in wheelchair at Miami airport; fans raise concerns over his health (PHOTOS)

    Mike Tyson remains one of the legendary professional boxers to date. However, the 56-year-old was recently spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport, as fans were concerned about his health.

    Mike Tyson spotted in wheelchair at Miami airport; fans raise concerns over his health (PHOTOS)-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    Miami, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    As far as legendary boxers are concerned, Mike Tyson is one name that impresses all, besides the late-great Muhammad Ali. Although Tyson is retired, the 56-year-old has maintained himself somewhat fit to take on anyone who challenges him for a bout. At the same time, he also makes sporadic appearances on pro-wrestling shows, implying that he is eager to wrestle. However, if his recent picture is to be believed, things don’t look encouraging as far as his health is concerned. On Tuesday, he was spotted at the Miami International Airport in a wheelchair and reportedly had a “sciatica flare-up” in his lower back.

    Also, Tyson was spotted holding a walk-stick as he was seated in the wheelchair, while it was seemingly the same walk-stick that he had during his appearance in New York last month. In the meantime, he recently gave a short hint about his health, indicating that his time could be near.

    Talking on his podcast Hotboxin, Tyson opened up by saying, “We’re all going to die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.’”

    Tyson further said that despite earning a lot of money in his career, he failed to gain happiness as he stated, “Money don’t mean s*** to me. I always tell people - they think money’s going to make them happy, they’ve never had money before - when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you.”

    “How will I confess my love to you when you have $500 billion? The false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don’t believe the banks could collapse. You believe you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security,” concluded Tyson.

