Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral

    Mike Tyson was on a flight when he got into a scuffle with a co-passenger. He landed punches on the passenger to leave him bloodied.

    Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

    Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson remains one of the toughest fighters in the boxing ring. While he is retired, he has displayed that he has still got the skills good enough to lay down his opponents, even at the age of 55. Recently, an ordinary man happened to be at the receiving end of his wrath.

    According to TMZ, Tyson travelled on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Florida along with his friend. While witnesses claimed that he was initially calm, a co-passenger seated behind him took a selfie with him. Thereon, he got over-excited and constantly tried to talk to him and provoke him.

    ALSO READ: Fans disappointed after 'World's Scariest Man' Martyn Ford cancels fight against Iranian Hulk

    The report claims that the passenger would not stay put despite repeated warnings from Mike. At this point, the legend lost his calm and started ramming punches at the guy before his friend settled him down. While a video of the same went viral, it was later seen that the passenger was left with a bloodied forehead, whereas Tyson walked off the plane seconds later.

    Later, the passenger received medical treatment and approached the police. As of now, the police are yet to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, sources close to Tyson have stated that the passenger happened to be intoxicated and did not pay heed to his warnings. Watch the video of the incident above.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football fans disgusted after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat snt

    Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC will go into the next game against Rajasthan Royals RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Martin Broughton's bid snt

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

    Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024 snt

    Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024

    football epl Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror snt

    Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror

    Recent Stories

    Football fans disgusted after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat snt

    Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

    Berry to Kale 5 best ever smoothies for weight loss in summers gcw

    Berry to Kale: 5 best-ever smoothies for weight loss in summers

    Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons RBA

    Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64 megapixel triple back camera reveals company gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

    Watch Giant alligator takes tour on Florida streets on Easter weekend; leaves netizens horrified-tgy

    Watch: Giant alligator takes tour on Florida streets on Easter weekend; leaves netizens horrified

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon