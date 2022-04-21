Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral

Mike Tyson was on a flight when he got into a scuffle with a co-passenger. He landed punches on the passenger to leave him bloodied.

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson remains one of the toughest fighters in the boxing ring. While he is retired, he has displayed that he has still got the skills good enough to lay down his opponents, even at the age of 55. Recently, an ordinary man happened to be at the receiving end of his wrath.

According to TMZ, Tyson travelled on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Florida along with his friend. While witnesses claimed that he was initially calm, a co-passenger seated behind him took a selfie with him. Thereon, he got over-excited and constantly tried to talk to him and provoke him.

ALSO READ: Fans disappointed after 'World's Scariest Man' Martyn Ford cancels fight against Iranian Hulk

The report claims that the passenger would not stay put despite repeated warnings from Mike. At this point, the legend lost his calm and started ramming punches at the guy before his friend settled him down. While a video of the same went viral, it was later seen that the passenger was left with a bloodied forehead, whereas Tyson walked off the plane seconds later.

Later, the passenger received medical treatment and approached the police. As of now, the police are yet to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, sources close to Tyson have stated that the passenger happened to be intoxicated and did not pay heed to his warnings. Watch the video of the incident above.