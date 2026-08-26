Manchester City have signed 18-year-old Moroccan international midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from French club Lille. The highly-rated talent has joined on a five-year contract, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Moroccan international midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from French club Lille on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined City in a deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031. Bouaddi arrives as one of the most highly rated young talents in world football after making 96 appearances for Lille and earning eight international caps.

A Rising Star's Journey

Bouaddi made his senior debut for Lille in the UEFA Conference League just three days after turning 16 and went on to establish himself as a regular in the French club's first team over the next two seasons. The midfielder initially represented France at youth and Under-21 levels before switching allegiance to Morocco, the country of his parents' origin. He also featured for the Atlas Lions at this summer's World Cup.

'A Dream to be Here'

Known for his composure on the ball and creative ability in midfield, Bouaddi said he was looking forward to beginning a new chapter with Manchester City. On joining Manchester City, Bouaddi said, as quoted by City, "This is a very special day for me and my family. Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world. It's a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game."

"I've watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try to play quality football. And they have shown they are winners - this Club feels like it's built to win. The squad is world-class, and Enzo is a top manager. And I'm really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium, in front of all the fans," Ayyoub added.

"I have plenty of improving to do. I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that. This Club demands trophies and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title," he said.

Career Progression

Bouaddi has steadily grown in prominence during his time at Lille, making 18 appearances in the 2023/24 season, followed by 36 outings in 2024/25 and 42 appearances in the 2025/26 campaign. At the international level, the midfielder has represented Morocco eight times during the 2025/26 season.