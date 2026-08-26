58-year-old Bimla Banwala from Rohtak, who took up running in 2020 during the pandemic, is set to run the Delhi Half Marathon. She has already completed more than 100 races, including 50-plus half-marathons and five full marathons.

When 58-year-old Bimla Banwala lines up at the Delhi Half Marathon, she will be drawing on a journey that has seen her complete more than 100 races, including 50-plus half-marathons, five full marathons, 10Ks and other long-distance events. A resident of Rohtak, Bimla took up running in 2020 during the pandemic, turning a way to stay active into a passion that now sees her participate in around 10 races every year, according to a press release.

A Journey of Positivity and Passion

A regular at Procam International's marquee events, Bimla has completed the Procam Slam, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, and the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. For her, however, running is less about numbers and more about the happiness and positivity it brings. "I started running in 2020, and since then it has become a very important part of my life. I enjoy running in marathon races, and after running, I feel good and have positive energy; my mind remains fresh," says Bimla.

The 'Power Couple' of Running

What began as Bimla's individual pursuit soon became a shared passion with her husband, Chandrapal Banwala. The couple now travels together for races, taking on new challenges while building memories along the way. Their shared love for running has earned them the affectionate tag of a "power couple" within their running community.

From Army Service to Ultra-Marathons

A former Army man who joined the forces in 1987, Chandrapal was introduced to sport during his service years, including wrestling. Running became a major part of his life after the pandemic, and he has since completed numerous marathons and ultra-marathons, along with multiple podium finishes. "I have become so passionate about running that I don't see anything else. Running has become such an integral part of my life, and I truly believe there is nothing better for one's health," says Chandrapal.

Ready for the Next Chapter

Together, the Banwala duo has participated in races across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, making running an integral part of their lives. For Bimla, what began as a passion during an uncertain period has evolved into a journey of fitness, companionship and self-discovery.

As the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon returns to the streets of the capital, Bimla will once again be at the starting line, 58 years young, with more than 100 races behind her and Chandrapal by her side, ready for the next chapter of their running journey.