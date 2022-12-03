'It's football, not soccer': USA trolled after clinical Netherlands end their Qatar World Cup 2022 dream

The Netherlands registered an emphatic 3-1 victory over the USA to eliminate Christian Pulisic and Co. from the Qatar World Cup 2022 and book their place in the showpiece tournament's quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Netherlands on Saturday became the first team to seal their berth at the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals after beating USA 3-1 in their round of 16 match at the Khalifa International Stadium.

In the opening minutes, Christian Pulisic had an excellent opportunity to give the USA the lead when he was clean through on goal, but Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert made a huge save to keep his team in the game. And when the Dutch seized the lead in the 10th minute, they were forced to regret that mistake.

Dumfries found Memphis Depay with a superb cut-back on the edge of the area, and the striker confidently stroked home for 1-0. Similar tactics were used to score the second Oranje goal in stoppage time of the first half. Dumfries was once more the creator, and this time Daley Blind was the beneficiary of his cut-back, who finished into the bottom corner.

At halftime, Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal made two substitutions, replacing Davy Klaasen and Martin De Roon with Steven Bergwijn and Teun Koopmeiners, while Giovanni Reyna for the USA replaced Jess Ferreira.

Early in the second half, Weston McKennie's header was cleared off the line by Cody Gakpo, giving the US a chance to draw even. However, goalkeeper Matt Turner had to be on his toes to keep his team from falling behind 3-0 thanks to a Walker Zimmermann own goal at the other end.

In the 72nd minute, Turner once more saved the day for his team by making a superb double save to stop Koopmeiners' long-range attempt and Depay's rebound attempt.

After latching onto a weak backpass from Depay, USA substitute Haji Wright had a fantastic opportunity to score, but his attempt to get around the goalkeeper was unsuccessful.

However, Wright scored from the ensuing corner as his touch on Pulisic's cross looped erratically over Noppert and in for a 2-1 score.

Five minutes later, though, the Dutch scored again when Blind crossed to the back post, and Dumfries volleyed in to add a goal to his two assists.

Following the USMNT's elimination from the showpiece tournament, several fans took to Twitter to troll the American side. "It's football, not soccer," noted most users in a sarcastic attempt to end the debate on what the sport is called.

"This is for all the people that call it soccer and just saw the USA lose to The Netherlands #USMNT," wrote a fan on the micro-blogging site, while another added, "Netherlands playing football whilst the USA were playing Soccer."

