Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's football, not soccer': USA trolled after clinical Netherlands end their Qatar World Cup 2022 dream

    The Netherlands registered an emphatic 3-1 victory over the USA to eliminate Christian Pulisic and Co. from the Qatar World Cup 2022 and book their place in the showpiece tournament's quarter-finals on Saturday.

    Its football not soccer USA trolled after clinical Netherlands end their Qatar World Cup 2022 dream enter quarter finals snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

    The Netherlands on Saturday became the first team to seal their berth at the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals after beating USA 3-1 in their round of 16 match at the Khalifa International Stadium.

    In the opening minutes, Christian Pulisic had an excellent opportunity to give the USA the lead when he was clean through on goal, but Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert made a huge save to keep his team in the game. And when the Dutch seized the lead in the 10th minute, they were forced to regret that mistake.

     Dumfries found Memphis Depay with a superb cut-back on the edge of the area, and the striker confidently stroked home for 1-0. Similar tactics were used to score the second Oranje goal in stoppage time of the first half. Dumfries was once more the creator, and this time Daley Blind was the beneficiary of his cut-back, who finished into the bottom corner.

    At halftime, Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal made two substitutions, replacing Davy Klaasen and Martin De Roon with Steven Bergwijn and Teun Koopmeiners, while Giovanni Reyna for the USA replaced Jess Ferreira.

    Also read: Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King'

    Early in the second half, Weston McKennie's header was cleared off the line by Cody Gakpo, giving the US a chance to draw even. However, goalkeeper Matt Turner had to be on his toes to keep his team from falling behind 3-0 thanks to a Walker Zimmermann own goal at the other end.

    In the 72nd minute, Turner once more saved the day for his team by making a superb double save to stop Koopmeiners' long-range attempt and Depay's rebound attempt.

    After latching onto a weak backpass from Depay, USA substitute Haji Wright had a fantastic opportunity to score, but his attempt to get around the goalkeeper was unsuccessful.

    However, Wright scored from the ensuing corner as his touch on Pulisic's cross looped erratically over Noppert and in for a 2-1 score.

    Five minutes later, though, the Dutch scored again when Blind crossed to the back post, and Dumfries volleyed in to add a goal to his two assists.

    Following the USMNT's elimination from the showpiece tournament, several fans took to Twitter to troll the American side. "It's football, not soccer," noted most users in a sarcastic attempt to end the debate on what the sport is called.

    "This is for all the people that call it soccer and just saw the USA lose to The Netherlands #USMNT," wrote a fan on the micro-blogging site, while another added, "Netherlands playing football whilst the USA were playing Soccer."

    Also read: Will Neymar be fit for World Cup 2022 clash against South Korea? Brazil team doctor gives crucial update

    Here's a look at some of the other trolls and memes that flooded Twitter after Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to enter the quarter-finals at the Qatar World Cup 2022:

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season snt

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season

    football Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Kylian Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King' snt

    Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King'

    football ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC surge to second spot after clinical win against Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC surge to second spot after clinical win against Chennaiyin FC

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023 snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season snt

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season

    football Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Kylian Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King' snt

    Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King'

    football ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC surge to second spot after clinical win against Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC surge to second spot after clinical win against Chennaiyin FC

    Navy junks idea of new type of Aircraft Carrier; prefer repeating IAC-1 order

    Navy junks idea of new type of Aircraft Carrier; prefers repeating IAC-1 order

    football Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG after Qatar World Cup 2022 President Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds snt

    Will Messi and Mbappe stay at PSG after World Cup 2022? President Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon