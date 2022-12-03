Will Neymar be fit for World Cup 2022 clash against South Korea? Brazil team doctor gives crucial update
Neymar suffered an ankle injury during Brazil's World Cup 2022 opening in Qatar, and he was promptly ruled out of the group stages. Tite's side finished top of Group G but ended on a sour note as they were stunned 1-0 by Cameroon.
Neymar
Ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 match against South Korea on Monday, the team doctor has acknowledged that Neymar faces a race against time to recover. Neymar suffered an ankle injury during Brazil's tournament opener and was promptly ruled out of the remaining group-stage games. Tite's team won Group G, but they ended the phase on a disappointing note as they were defeated 1-0 by Cameroon.
Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Fanatics ecstatic as SUI breezes past SRB to enter pre-quarters; CMR stuns BRA
Image Credit: Getty Images
Although team physician Rodrigo Lasmar was upbeat about Neymar's chances of being ready for the knockout rounds, he acknowledged that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker hasn't even started training yet. "Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility," Lasmar told reporters.
Image Credit: Getty Images
"Let's wait for their transition - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it's something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call. Danilo has been evolving very positively, and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow. He will be able to train normally with all players. Let's observe what happens, and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match," Brazil's team doctor added.
Also read: SEXY Pictures: 8 times Larissa Riquelme, who promises to pose nude if Brazil wins World Cup, wowed in bikinis
Image Credit: Getty Images
After being ruled out from the group stages due to an ankle injury, Neymar opened up about the feeling of donning the Brazilian jersey and sent a strong message to those who think they have dampened his spirit. "The pride and love I feel wearing this jersey are inexplicable," the PSG star had stated. "If God gave me the opportunity to choose any country to be born in, it would always be Brazil."
Image Credit: Getty Images
"Nothing in my life was given or easy. I always had to run after my dreams and my goals. Today became one of the most difficult moments of my career... and again it was in a World Cup. I have an injury, yes. It will hurt, but I'm convinced I'll be able to return because I will do everything possible to help my country, my teammates and myself. It was a long time to wait, and for the enemy to take me down like this? Never! I am a son of the god of the impossible and my faith is unending," Neymar added.
Also see: SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi sizzles in bikinis and more during Maldives vacation
Image Credit: Getty Images
Earlier this year, the Taegeuk Warriors played Brazil in a friendly match; they were defeated 5-1. On that June evening in Seoul, Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho, and Gabriel Jesus each scored one penalty, with Neymar scoring two. Richarlison's opening goal in the seventh minute was cancelled out in the 31st minute by Hwang Ui-jo, who scored Korea's lone goal in the contest.