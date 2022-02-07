  • Facebook
    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?

    Juan Martin del Potro is a former US Open champion. He has been struggling with injuries for the past few years. He has hinted that he might retire after Argentina Open 2022.

    Buenos Aires, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro is not a regular face anymore in the ATP tournaments. The former 2009 US Open champion has been highly irregular due to persistent injuries. He is a former world number three and currently ranked 757. He has hinted that he could draw curtains on his career this year.

    Del Porto is scheduled to compete in the Argentina Open (ATP 250) and Rio Open (ATP 500) in the next couple of weeks. However, after these two weeks, he could bid farewell to the sport. He says that having overcome almost every challenge, he is not ready to close the door yet as he loves the sport.

    "Today, I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although, in two and a half years, I gave messages that were not in line with my reality. If I'm honest, I have to say that I'm not here for a miraculous comeback like on other occasions. I know the limitations I have physically, and we'll see later," Del Potro said in a press conference, reports ANI.

    Del Potro also asserted that he has never given up and always wanted to retire on the court rather than in a press conference. He will be entering the Argentine Open and Rio Open as a wild card entrant. It will be his first competitive singles match since 2019, having undergone four knee surgeries.

    "I've been sleeping with pain for two-and-a-half years. I used to drive three-and-a-half hours to Tandil, and now, I have to stop to stretch my leg. I wouldn't say I like it, but it's what I have to do. My fight is about health and winning quality of life," concluded Del Potro. He has won 22 ATP singles titles to date and a doubles title, while he also has a silver and bronze in the Olympics.

