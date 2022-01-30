Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal creates history; wins record 21 Grand Slam titles with victory in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open 2022. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets. It is Nadal's second 21st Grand Slam title and the second at AO.

In what turned out to be a competitive final, Rafael Nadal of Spain has won the 2022 Australian Open (AO). On Sunday, he defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia in Melbourne, five sets: 2-6, 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. As a result, it is the sixth seed's second title at AO, besides his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

The opening set began on a competitive note before Nadal lost track of his gameplay, while the Russian attacked brutally with his all-round display to claim a double break and go a set up. As for the second set, both contested it closely again. While Nadal broke initially, Medvedev broke back in the next game.

It was immediately followed by another break by the Spaniard, with the Russian breaking back again, saving a set point. As a result, things entered into the tie break, which was intensely contested before the second seed earned the decisive break to go two sets up. Before the third set, Medvedev opted for a bathroom break.

However, upon return, Medvedev received fierce competition from Nadal. It was 4-4 before Nadal captured a nail-biting break and fought equally hard to earn three set points and utilise them perfectly, pulling a set back. In the meantime, the crowd was getting under the skin of the Russian.

The fourth set continued to be competitive, while Nadal earned yet another break in the middle. Meanwhile, Medvedev was seemingly tired, unable to get the break despite coming close and earning break-points. Also, with the crowd not helping him, the Spaniard eventually won the fourth set to take it to the decider.

The final set turned out to be a similar story, as Nadal earned the sole break while Medvedev failed to break back. The former took advantage of the latter's tiredness and got the job done in a commanding fashion, much to the delight of the Melbourne crowd.