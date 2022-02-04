  • Facebook
    Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal confirmed to compete as fans await 'Fedal' reunion

    The 2022 Laver Cup will be held in London in September. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been confirmed of their presence. Fans excited to see 'Fedal' Reunion for Europe.

    Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal confirmed to compete as fans await 'Fedal' reunion
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    It will be an exciting moment for the fans during the Laver Cup 2022. Set to be played at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25, it will witness tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal compete for Team Europe. As a result, fans have been left excited as they eagerly await the 'Fedal' reunion.

    Federer and Nadal will be reuniting for the third time in Team Europe. During the 2017 edition in Prague, they had played a doubles match together. The latter is hugely excited to play in the tournament and team alongside the former again, who he considers his best friend. Notably, the Spaniard broke the Swiss's long-standing record of most Grand Slam titles, winning his 21st in the just-concluded Australian Open 2022.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Rafael Nadal creates history; wins record 21 Grand Slam titles with victory in Melbourne

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Laver Cup (@lavercup)

    "I suggested Roger we should play doubles together in London, and he seems keen. So now, we need to persuade our captain Bjorn! Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival, and a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great. If we're able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing, then this would be an extraordinary experience for us both at this stage in our careers," Nadal told Laver Cup's website.

    In the meantime, Federer stated, "I'm looking forward to getting back into competition later this year, and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others worldwide. After the Laver Cup in Boston last year, he messaged me on social media, suggesting we play doubles in London. I am definitely up for a Laver Cup'  Fedal' comeback!"

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
