    Indian women's hockey team loses 1-2 to China in FIH Pro League match in Rourkela

    The Indian women's hockey team faced a 1-2 defeat against China in a closely contested FIH Pro League match in Rourkela on Monday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    In a closely contested FIH Pro League match held in Rourkela on Monday, the Indian women's hockey team faced a narrow 1-2 defeat against their counterparts from China. The match, characterized by intense exchanges and strategic maneuvers, witnessed both teams vying for supremacy on the field.

    The encounter unfolded with an early display of skill and determination from both sides. The Indian team, buoyed by home support, took the lead in the first quarter through a spectacular goal by Sangita Kumari. Vandana Katariya's remarkable reverse-hit cross found Kumari in the perfect position to slot home, igniting cheers from the passionate crowd.

    However, China swiftly retaliated, equalizing the score with a well-executed drag-flick by Gu Bingfeng, which slipped past Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia. The parity in the scoreline set the stage for an intense battle between the two teams.

    As the match progressed, both India and China displayed resilience in defense and persistence in attack. The second quarter saw India creating opportunities with skillful counter-attacks, while China remained composed and focused on capitalizing on set-piece opportunities.

    Despite India's concerted efforts to regain the lead, it was China who managed to break the deadlock in the final quarter. Gu Bingfeng struck again, converting a penalty corner with precision, leaving the Indian defense helpless.

    The Indian team, undeterred by the setback, launched a spirited offensive in the closing minutes of the match. With time running out, India sought to find the elusive equalizer but faced stiff resistance from the disciplined Chinese defense.

    Despite their best efforts, the Indian women's hockey team fell short of overturning the deficit, succumbing to a narrow defeat against a determined Chinese side. The final whistle marked the end of a hard-fought battle, with China emerging victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 9:21 PM IST
