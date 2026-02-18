India face the Netherlands in Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Ahmedabad. With Super Eight qualification secured, changes may be considered. Abhishek Sharma seeks runs, Arshdeep Singh could return, while Rinku Singh’s spot faces scrutiny.

India will take on the Netherlands in Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18. Having already qualified for the Super Eight stage, the Men in Blue are expected to experiment slightly with their line‑up while maintaining their unbeaten run.

The team management may look at giving opportunities to players who have not yet made a mark. Abhishek Sharma, who has struggled for runs so far, could be backed to open alongside Ishan Kishan. Kishan has been in excellent form and remains one of India’s most reliable batters at the top.

Middle order balance under watch

Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav are expected to anchor the middle order. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel provide depth with both bat and ball. Rinku Singh’s place, however, is under discussion. While he contributed in the last game, his overall form has been patchy. Washington Sundar could be considered as an alternative, especially in a match where India may want to test combinations before the next stage.

In the lower order, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy are set to retain their spots. Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion remains uncertain, with conditions in Ahmedabad possibly favouring Arshdeep Singh. The left‑arm pacer could return to the XI, giving India an additional seam option alongside Bumrah.

India’s unbeaten streak in the tournament has made them favourites to top Group A. The clash against the Netherlands, while not decisive for qualification, offers a chance to fine‑tune strategies and assess player workloads ahead of the Super Eight. Hardik Pandya’s fitness and bowling workload will be closely monitored, as he remains a key all‑rounder for the knockout stages.

Fans have been eager to see a rivalry rekindled between India’s established stars and emerging talents. The Netherlands, though underdogs, will look to challenge India’s depth and test their adaptability. For India, the focus will be on maintaining momentum while exploring tactical flexibility.

The predicted XI reflects a balance between continuity and experimentation. With Kishan and Abhishek opening, Varma and Yadav leading the middle order, and Bumrah spearheading the attack, India appear well‑placed to extend their winning run. The inclusion of Arshdeep Singh could add variety to the bowling unit, while the decision on Rinku Singh versus Washington Sundar may hinge on team management’s long‑term plans.

As India prepare for the Super Eight stage, the match against the Netherlands provides a platform to consolidate strengths and address minor concerns. The Men in Blue will aim to keep their dominance intact while ensuring every player is ready for the challenges ahead.