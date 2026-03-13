Following his heroic performance in India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory, Sanju Samson was spotted at a local tea shop in his hometown, Thiruvananthapuram. This act of humility, despite being named Player of the Tournament, has endeared him to fans as he prepares to join the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026.

Despite the stardom status and spotlight following his heroic performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson chose to remain humble and approachable, stopping at a local Tea shop in his hometown, Thiruvanathapuram.

Samson was one of the star performers in India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. In the final, the 31-year-old played a brilliant knock of 89 off 46 balls to help Team India propel to a solid total of 255/5, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, bundling out the Kiwis for 159 in 19 overs to clinch a 96-run victory and the trophy.

This was the second successive fifty of the tournament for Sanju Samson, following an unbeaten 97 in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies and an 89 in the semifinal against England, underscoring his match‑winning run en route to India’s title‑clinch.

Samson’s Humbleness Even After Stardom

Sanju Samson’s humility has endeared him to fans beyond his on-field heroics. The Kerala cricketer returned home to Thiruvanathapuram a day after the Men in Blue’s victory in the final against New Zealand and headed straight home to meet his parents and brother.

Samson has continued to spend time in his hometown before joining the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the IPL 2026. The 31-year-old has taken a time out and visited the local Kerala shop, where he was spotted having tea with his friends.

In the video that went viral on social media, Sanju Samson was seen sitting at a local tea shop, with his Range Rover parked outside. Fans and staff were delighted by his down-to-earth nature and rushed towards him to click pictures and interact with the T20 World Cup hero. Samson himself took the selfie with the staff, showcasing his simple and grounded nature.

Despite being a global cricketing star and one of the heroes behind Team India’s T20 World Cup title defence success, Sanju Samson chose to enjoy a simple moment with friends, proving that even after achieving World Cup glory, he remains connected to his roots and fans.

The Kerala cricketer seemed completely at ease, blending in with the locals and enjoying a rare break from the spotlight.

What Next for Sanju Samson?

Sanju Samson finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches. He was awarded Player of the Tournament for his crucial knocks in the knockout stage of the marquee event.

Samson has decided to take a short break from cricketing action following two months of relentless travel and high-intensity matches, using his time to recharge, relax, and spend time with his family. The Kerala cricketer is expected to join the Chennai Super Kings squad soon ahead of the IPL 2026. Samson was traded from the Rajasthan Royals to the five-time IPL champions ahead of the mini-auction.

Samson parted ways with the Rajasthan Royals after several seasons, marking a new chapter in his IPL journey. At the Royals, he was the most successful player, amassing 4219 runs, including two centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 140.53 in 155 matches. Samson also led the team for five seasons, winning 33 matches in 67 outings, with a win percentage of 49.25%.

As Sanju Samson begins the new chapter of his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings, he will look to make an impact, aiming to replicate his T20 World Cup form and help the franchise chase another IPL title in the 2026 season.

