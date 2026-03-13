Jaipur Polo Team defeated Nahargarh 7-4.5 in the Shree Cement Cup, showcasing strong attack and defense. Jaipur established an early lead and maintained control throughout, with Sawai Padmanabh Singh scoring six of the team's seven goals.

The Jaipur Polo Team delivered a composed performance to defeat Nahargarh 7-4.5 in the Shree Cement Cup, showcasing attacking precision and disciplined defence across four chukkers. Jaipur started strongly, asserting control early in the match and capitalising on their forward momentum. Their attacking pressure translated into a 3-1.5 lead by the end of the first chukker, with Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur finding rhythm in front of goal, according to a press release from Jaipur Polo.

Match Progression

The second chukker saw Jaipur further extend its advantage. Maintaining better possession and structure, they added to their tally while keeping Nahargarh's attack in check, moving ahead 5-1.5 at halftime.

Nahargarh responded in the third chukker through determined efforts from Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod and his teammates are narrowing the deficit slightly. However, Jaipur continued to control the tempo of the game, stretching their lead to 7-3.5 by the end of the period.

The final chukker evolved into a tactical contest, with Nahargarh pushing to close the gap. Despite their persistence, Jaipur's organised defence ensured they maintained their advantage, eventually sealing a 7-4.5 victory.

Top Scorers

Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur led the scoring with six goals, delivering a standout performance, while Raghuram Hari added one goal. For Nahargarh, Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod scored two goals, with Tarun Bilwal and Kr. Vishal Singh Rathore contributed one goal each.