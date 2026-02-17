Axar Patel shared a hilarious memory from his India A days about tasting black coffee for the first time. He later learned coffee‑making from Harshal Patel and now jokes about opening ‘Bapu’s Cafe,’ while shining with the ball in T20 World Cup 2026.

India’s star all‑rounder Axar Patel has revealed a light‑hearted story from his India A days, recalling how he once questioned teammates for drinking black coffee. The anecdote surfaced as Patel continues to impress with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Patel explained that players like Karun Nair and Manish Pandey regularly drank black coffee, while he preferred tea with sugar. Curious, he tried the beverage once but found it bitter and tasteless. “I said, bhai, yeh kya pee rahe ho? It has no taste, it is bitter. I wouldn’t drink it even for free,” Patel recalled.

He went on to describe how his perspective changed during his stint with Delhi Capitals in 2019. Harshal Patel taught him how to prepare coffee properly, explaining the process and measurements. Axar admitted the taste remained the same, but the effort of making it himself made it enjoyable. “Now I even tell people how to drink coffee and what kind to choose. I could sell it,” he joked.

Patel added that if he ever opened a café, he would name it after his nickname, calling it “Bapu’s Cafe.”

While his humorous recollection entertained fans, Patel’s on‑field performances have been equally noteworthy. He has emerged as one of India’s most effective bowlers in the tournament, sharing the position of joint‑highest wicket‑taker with Varun Chakaravarthy.

In three matches, Patel has taken six wickets at an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 6.63. His consistency has been vital in India’s unbeaten run so far. Against the USA, he returned figures of 2/24, followed by 2/20 against Namibia, and 2/29 against Pakistan.

Patel’s ability to deliver breakthroughs in the middle overs has strengthened India’s bowling unit, complementing the efforts of his spin partners. His form has been a key factor in India qualifying for the Super 8 stage with three consecutive wins.