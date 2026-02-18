Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes India are hitting form at the perfect stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of the Netherlands game, he praised their spin play, hinted at team changes, and noted Ahmedabad’s batting conditions.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has claimed that the Men in Blue are peaking at the right time in the T20 World Cup 2026. His remarks came ahead of India’s final Group A fixture against the Netherlands, scheduled for February 18 in Ahmedabad.

India have already secured qualification for the Super 8s after a 61‑run win over Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, following earlier victories against USA and Namibia. Bangar, speaking on ESPNcricinfo, said the team has built momentum and praised their ability to handle spin on a difficult Colombo surface.

“India has now picked up momentum. Looking at how the first match went, then the second, and in my opinion the third match as well, India played in a very impressive manner. On a tough pitch, they posted a good score and batted well against quality spinners, which had been a concern earlier,” Bangar noted.

He added that batting conditions in Ahmedabad would be favorable. “The Indian batsmen will enjoy batting here because the conditions are very good. So far, the team has batted first in all matches. If they have to chase, I don’t expect a big score. It will be another match where the team will want to play good cricket and maintain consistency,” he said.

Opening batter Ishan Kishan leads India’s run tally in the tournament with 158 runs from three innings at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 197.50, including two half‑centuries.

Bangar also suggested a possible change in the playing XI for the Netherlands clash. He expects Arshdeep Singh to replace Kuldeep Yadav, citing India’s willingness to adapt to conditions. “There might be a slight change in the combination because the team has shown they are open to playing a third seamer. When Kuldeep was played, Arshdeep had to sit out. That was a condition‑based call,” he explained.

He further said that Siraj has served as backup for Jasprit Bumrah and performed well, highlighting India’s strong bench strength. “In a World Cup‑type competition, the team combination matters more than how many matches a player has played,” Bangar added.

India and the Netherlands have met only once before in the T20 World Cup, during the 2022 edition, when India won by 56 runs. With Super 8 qualification already secured, the Netherlands game offers India a chance to fine‑tune their lineup and sustain momentum heading into the next stage.