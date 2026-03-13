Galgotias University's basketball team secured second place at the annual sports fest hosted by IIT Delhi. The team demonstrated strong performance, commitment, and exceptional teamwork, earning praise for their resilience and sportsmanship.

The Galgotias University basketball team secured second place at the annual sports fest hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, where teams from several universities across the country participated in the competition.

The three-day event witnessed intense competition, highlighting the high level of skill, strategy, and teamwork involved in the sport.

Strong Team Performance

According to a university release, the Galgotias team delivered a strong performance throughout the tournament, demonstrating commitment, resilience, and exceptional gameplay.

Team members displayed remarkable determination and unity during the matches, reflecting the hard work and discipline behind their preparation.

Despite a few players sustaining injuries toward the end of the competition, the team maintained its fighting spirit and continued to support one another on the court.

Emphasis on Teamwork and Strategy

Officials noted that the team's success stemmed from its collective approach to the game. Rather than relying on individual performances, the players emphasised teamwork, coordination, and mutual support, which proved crucial to their achievement in the tournament.

Praise for Sportsmanship

Beyond their on-court performance, the players were also praised for their sportsmanship, professionalism, and adherence to the principles of fair play. Their enthusiasm for the sport and respect for fellow competitors stood out during the event.

University Commends Athletes

Galgotias University expressed pride in its young athletes for their achievement and for representing the institution at a national-level sporting platform. The university continues to encourage students to pursue excellence not only in academics but also in sports and other extracurricular activities.

The university community has congratulated the basketball team for its outstanding performance and extended best wishes for continued success in future tournaments.

