Rajasthan Royals will begin their pre-season camp for IPL 2026 in Jaipur on March 17. The full squad, including new recruits Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, will assemble for the first time under coach Kumar Sangakkara for training sessions.

Pre-Season Preparations Underway

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday announced the commencement of its first pre-season training camp in Jaipur for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Starting March 17, the Rajasthan Royals squad will assemble at Pink City, kicking off the camp with training, fitness and nets sessions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Under the guidance of RR's Head Coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, the camp will focus on fostering team bonding, intensive training and planning along with strength and training sessions.

Earlier, a smaller group of players, including Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Sharma and recently Ravindra Jadeja had attended a short camp cum fitness assessment session at the franchise's High Performance Centre in Nagpur.

Jaipur camp will mark the first time the Royals' full squad, including recruits like Jadeja and Sam Curran, comes together ahead of the season.

Season Opener Against CSK

The franchise is likely to travel to Guwahati on March 26, 2026, for its season-opening match- up against CSK on March 30, as per the fixtures announced by the IPL Governing Council.

Major Off-Season Trade

Notably, the Rajasthan Royals were involved in one of the biggest trade-offs in IPL history ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Sanju Samson, who had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise across 11 seasons, was traded from RR to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the price of Rs 18 crores and will now don the yellow colours. In turn, English Sam Curran and India's seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were traded to the inaugural champions.

While Jadeja's price will go down from Rs 18 crores (at CSK) to Rs 14 crores (at RR), Curran will continue receiving his existing fee of Rs 2.4 crores. (ANI)