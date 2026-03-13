The JSW Indian Open squash tournament is set for its second season in Mumbai from March 18-22, 2026. The event will feature top Indian and international players. The article also provides a basic guide for new fans to understand the game.

The JSW Indian Open returns for its second season from March 18-22, 2026, at the CCI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, following a successful inaugural edition, according to a release.

The tournament offers Indian fans an opportunity to witness top-class squash action featuring both Indian and international stars.

Many individuals consider squash to be one of the most demanding racquet sports played. While it may look easy, the sport combines physical endurance and tactical awareness. The game is defined by quick rallies and strategic shot-making. Squash will also make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, marking a significant milestone for the sport globally.

A Beginner's Guide to Squash

These seven basics will help new fans follow the action more easily and support Indian players as they compete on the global stage:

The Court

The Court - Squash is played on a completely enclosed, four-walled court, unlike badminton or tennis. Players strike the ball against the front wall while keeping it within the boundaries indicated on the walls. The 'tin' at the base of the front wall serves as a net. If the ball hits it, the rally is over.

Winning the Rally

Winning the Rally - In squash, the goal is to strike the ball so that your opponent is unable to return it before it bounces twice. The idea is to move the opponent around the court and force an error. Players use a combination of strong drives, angled shots, and delicate touch shots.

The Scoring System

The Scoring System - The Point-A-Rally (PAR) scoring system is used in professional squash. Every rally earns a point regardless of who served. Games are played to 11 points, and a player must win by a two-point advantage if the score reaches 10-10.

The Serve

The Serve - Every rally begins with a serve. The server must hit the ball so that it strikes the front wall above the service line and then lands in the opponent's back side of the court. The player who wins the rally continues serving.

The 'T' - The Most Important Spot on Court

The 'T' - The Most Important Spot on Court - Controlling the 'T,' or the middle of the court, is crucial in squash. Players aim to return to this position after each shot, as it allows them to cover the court more effectively and react quickly to their opponent's next move.

Lets and Strokes

Lets and Strokes - Interference may arise because both players occupy the same playing area. When a rally is replayed due to a minor obstruction, it is referred to as a 'let.' When a player is denied a clear winning shot, it is referred to as a 'stroke.'

A Game of Speed and Strategy

A Game of Speed and Strategy - Squash is not just about hitting the ball hard. Top players use drop shots, volleys, and tight drives along the wall to control the pace of the game and dominate rallies. They also combine fitness, quick reflexes, and tactical awareness. (ANI)