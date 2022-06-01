Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honour to meet PM Modi, says world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other medallists

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda.

    Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 7:37 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event. 

    While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories, respectively. 

    Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joining Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC.

    "An honour to meet our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir," Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi. 

    Manisha tweeted, "An absolute honour meeting our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support."

    India's last gold medal at the championship had come in 2018, when Mary Kom defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota in the light flyweight category (45-48 kg).

    Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao announced Rs 2 crore award for Nikhat Zareen. She will also be allotted one piece of land at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills, according to the CMO. 

    Shooter Isha Singh, who secured a gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup, will also be given Rs 2 crores and a piece of land in the aforementioned locations.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
