    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold

    First Published May 20, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Nikhat Zareen has made India proud by winning the gold at the Boxing World Championship 2022. She recalled her career struggles that made her strong.

    Image credit: PTI

    India gained another vast recognition on the global sporting stage as boxer Nikhat Zareen claimed the gold medal Women's World Championship 2022 in Instanbul on Thursday. She became the fifth Indian woman to win the prestigious honour. She defeated Jitpong Jutamas of Thailand 5-0 in the final through a unanimous judge's decision in the flyweight (52kg) category. She has been on a stellar run of late, while it was only her second competitive medal. In the meantime, she has recalled the struggles and sacrifices throughout her career. Besides, she believes that they are what has made her stronger.

    Image credit: PTI

    Speaking to the reporters after landing in New Delhi on Friday, Zareen reflected, "These two years, I focused on my game only, and whatever the weaknesses were there in my game, I tried to improve. I worked on my strong points and where I lacked in my game. I worked on the aspects I needed to work on and made myself strong. All those hurdles I have faced in my career have made me strong. I have become mentally strong after all these, and my thought process is that whatever happens, I have to fight and give my best."

    ALSO READ: World Boxing Championship 2022 - Nikhat Zareen becomes 5th Indian woman to bag gold, PM Modi lauds

    Image credit: PTI

    "In 2017, I dislocated my shoulder. I had to go under surgery, and I didn't participate in any competition for a year. I came back in 2018, but I wasn't at my peak, so I missed the big tournaments CWG, Asiad and World Championships. But, I didn't give up, and after the comeback in 2019 haven't looked back. I have taken all competitions as an opportunity, and I believe in myself. Because of that here, I'm today," added Zareen.

    Image credit: BFI

    Zareen will now switch her focus to her preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She will be undergoing the rials for the same but will have to reduce her weight to 50 kg. She is also unsure which category she will compete in during the Prais Olympics 2024, as she will have to either come down to 50 kg or go above 54 kg.

    ALSO SEE: Amy Jackson's love for boxing takes her to Las Vegas; sizzles at Canelo vs Bivol

    Image credit: Social Media

    "It's difficult to change a weight category whether you drop down to a weight division or move up to a weight division. It's more difficult when one moves from lower weight to a higher weight as you are at a disadvantage with the other boxers being a bit heavy as they come in that weight by dropping their body weight. So, one faces more strong boxers. If I play in the 50 kg category, it will not make much difference. Normally, my weight remains 51.51.5 kg, so my body will work well at 50 kg. So, I will continue in the 50 kg weight division for some time," Zareen affirmed.

    Image credit: Social Media

    "The challenge is to keep the body at peak level. After Strandja, I had to give the World Championship and Asian Games trials. It was not easy as you were playing decorated, experienced boxers in tough bouts. But, I kept my body calm and composed, and I managed to win both the trials and started preparing for the World Championships. Now, I will prepare for the CWG. The main focus will be to keep the body free from injuries," concluded Zareen.

    (With inputs from PTI)

