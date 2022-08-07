Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Happens when India plays...' Hockey India slams FIH over CWG clock fiasco

    Stating that the FIH should not just sidestep the matter by terming it a 'human error', Hockey India chief executive Elena Norman said doing so gives more opportunities and excuses to the Technical Officials to be unaccountable and not concentrate or focus.

    Hockey India slams FIH over Commonwealth Games clock fiasco in semifinal match
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 9:19 PM IST

    A fuming Hockey India has asked the world body (FIH) to immediately amend the regulations and take strict action against technical officials who were responsible for the 'timekeeping' fiasco that rocked the Commonwealth Games.

    A horrendous stopwatch faux pas by technical officials in the shoot-out against Australia in the CWG women's hockey semifinal impacted the Indian team on Saturday. India lost 0-3 following a 1-1 stalemate after 60 minutes.

    Also Read: 'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Arvind Kejriwal

    A timekeeping error saw Rosie Malone getting a second chance after missing Australia's first attempt in the penalty shoot-out. India skipper Savita Punia could not prevent Malone from scoring on the second attempt. That changed the game's momentum.

    Following an uproar over the incident, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) apologised immediately for the human error and ordered a review.

    However, Hockey India chief executive Elena Norman lamented that India was always on the receiving side of such errors.

    In a strong letter to FIH CEO Thierry Weil, Norman said India had been denied "meaningful results" in key events like the Champions Trophy 2016, the Junior Women's World Cup 2021, the Tokyo Olympics 2022 and now the CWG 2022 due to errors during penalty shoot-out situations.

    She claimed that the irony is that all the above instances have happened when India is playing.

    Urging the FIH to address the matter on a priority basis, Norman said that there is nothing concrete in the regulations that need to be followed by the participating team to ensure a 'fair and correct' decision is provided in case of a failure from the team of Technical Officials.

    Further, the HI executive said that the technical officials whose errors have denied 'fair & correct' decision to a participant should not be allowed to officiate in major competitions.

    Stating that the FIH should not just sidestep the matter by terming it a 'human error', Norman said doing so gives more opportunities and excuses to the Technical Officials to be unaccountable and not concentrate or focus.

    Also Read: 'A+ ... True leader': PM Modi's words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 9:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags 4th gold in wrestling; Pooja Gehlot wins bronze-ayh

    CWG 2022: Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja, Sihag, Nehra win bronze

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal-ayh

    CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Law is no bad, people's mentality is Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    'Law is not bad, people's mentality is...' Rajasthan CM Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    Sexy Pictures: Did you know Jennifer Lopez's voluptuous backside insured for 28 million dollars? RBA

    Sexy Pictures: Did you know Jennifer Lopez's voluptuous backside insured for 28 million dollars?

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Maha cabinet expansion likely before August 15; Fadnavis to get Home - adt

    Maha cabinet expansion likely before August 15; Fadnavis to get Home

    Sexy Video Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY curvy in high-slit gown; fans don't miss drool-worthy photos

    Sexy Video Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY curvy in high-slit gown; fans don't miss drool-worthy photos

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon