    'A+ ... True leader': PM Modi's words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    The Prime Minister's remarks have been widely appreciated on social media. Social media users said that Prime Minister Modi's encouragement to the sports fraternity would go a long way in developing the sports ecosystem

    PM Narendra Modi words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's moving gesture of encouraging desolate wrestler Pooja Gehlot has earned appreciation not just within the country but also across the border.

    After Pooja lost to Madison Parks of Canada in the quarterfinal of the Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games, the wrestler won the bronze play-off against Scotland's Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio by 12-2.

    Pooja turned emotional while speaking to media persons after she had to settle for the bronze medal. She apologised to her compatriots and said that her ambition was to have the National Anthem played in Birmingham, where the games are being hosted. 

    Reacting to Pooja's remarks, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to motivate the wrestler. He wrote: "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us; your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead... keep shining!"

    The Prime Minister's remarks have been widely appreciated on social media.

    Pakistani journalist Shiraj Hassan wrote on Twitter, "This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won the bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever seen such a message for Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals?"

    Other users highlighted that this gesture is exactly what differentiates Prime Minister Modi from the other Prime Ministers that the country has had. Social media users said that Prime Minister Modi's approach and encouragement to the sports fraternity would go a long way in developing the sports ecosystem and pave the way for more sports stars in the coming days.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
