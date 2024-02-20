Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gulveer Singh disqualified for lane infringement, loses 3000m Gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

    In a surprising turn of events at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, India's Gulveer Singh faced disqualification for 'lane infringement,' leading to the forfeiture of his men's 3000m gold medal.

    Gulveer Singh disqualified for lane infringement, loses 3000m Gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    India's Gulveer Singh faced a setback at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran as he was disqualified for a 'lane infringement,' resulting in the loss of his men's 3000m gold medal. Initially, Gulveer had clocked an impressive 8 minutes 07.48 seconds, securing the top position on the podium in the non-Olympic event. However, a late-night appeal by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was rejected following the disqualification.

    The decision, based on lane infringement, was upheld by the jury despite AFI's protest. The coach accompanying the team confirmed, "The jury said they have enough evidence to conclude that Gulveer made lane infringement." Technical rules 17.2 and 17.3 provide guidelines for lane infringement, determining the circumstances under which an athlete may be disqualified.

    Keneshbekov Nursultan of Kyrgyzstan, initially finishing second, was awarded the gold with a time of 8:08.85s. Iran's Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) claimed the silver, and Kazakhstan's Frolovskiy (8:17.17) secured the bronze.

    Despite the setback, India concluded their campaign with three gold and one silver medals. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had secured gold medals on the first day, with Toor and Yarraji breaking their own national records. Ankita added to India's tally with a silver in the women's 3000m race on Monday.

    Also Read: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant won't be wicketkeeping in IPL 2024, to focus on captaincy and batting: Report

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 6:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rishabh Pant won't be wicketkeeping in IPL 2024, to focus on captaincy and batting: Report osf

    Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant won't be wicketkeeping in IPL 2024, to focus on captaincy and batting: Report

    Football Match-Fixing concerns rise in Delhi Football League as players score dubious own goals (WATCH) osf

    Match-Fixing concerns rise in Delhi Football League as players score dubious own goals (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal osf

    IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal

    cricket Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL match (WATCH) osf

    Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL 2024 match (WATCH)

    Football Lionel Messi explains the absence in Hong Kong match and denies any political motives (WATCH)

    Lionel Messi explains the absence in Hong Kong match and denies any political motives (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk gives update on Neuralink 1st patient says able to move mouse around screen by just thinking gcw

    Elon Musk gives update on Neuralink's 1st patient, says 'able to move mouse around screen by just thinking'

    Mahashivratri 2024 5 flowers to offer in worship to Lord Shiva gcw eai

    Mahashivratri 2024: 5 flowers to offer in worship to Lord Shiva

    Kremlin slams Yulia Navalnaya's claims on husband's death, says accusations 'Unfounded, Vulgar' avv

    Kremlin slams Yulia Navalnaya's claims on husband's death, says accusations ‘Unfounded, Vulgar’

    Global law enforcement agencies disrupt 'most harmful cyber crime group' Lockbit in coordinated operation snt

    Global law enforcement agencies disrupt 'most harmful cyber crime group' Lockbit in coordinated operation

    If news channels support Congress, Democracy will endure: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    If news channels support Congress, Democracy will endure: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon