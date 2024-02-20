Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant won't be wicketkeeping in IPL 2024, to focus on captaincy and batting: Report

    Rishabh Pant is set to take on a different role in the upcoming IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. The dynamic cricketer will relinquish wicketkeeping duties to concentrate on his batting while simultaneously leading the team as captain.

    cricket Rishabh Pant won't be wicketkeeping in IPL 2024, to focus on captaincy and batting: Report osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant is set to undergo a change in his role for the upcoming IPL 2024. Instead of taking on the wicketkeeping duties, he will focus on his batting prowess while also shouldering the responsibility of leading the Delhi Capitals as their captain. This strategic shift in Pant's role is expected to bring a new dynamic to the team, he is still not fully recovered from his accident and will look to take the keeping duties from the 2025 season.

    Rishabh Pant's recovery journey post a near-fatal accident in 2022 is displaying promising signs, raising optimism about his potential participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In the most recent development, Pant actively participated in a warm-up game in Alur, near Bengaluru, showcasing positive indicators of his rehabilitation. This match marks Pant's return to competitive cricket after a considerable hiatus.

    Insiders from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his IPL franchise have hinted at the likelihood of the 26-year-old cricketer leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Notably, Pant will exclusively play as a batter, with another player assuming the wicketkeeping responsibilities for the team.

    Reports affirm that Pant's mobility remains unimpeded, with sources confirming his ability to run and bat with the same agility and freedom as before the December 2022 accident that kept him sidelined for nearly 15 months. Currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Pant also received treatment in London last month, facilitated by the BCCI.

    An air of optimism surrounds Pant's potential IPL involvement, contingent upon clearance from the NCA authorities. While the Delhi Capitals franchise expresses confidence in Pant's leadership, they have chosen another player for wicketkeeping duties. In Pant's absence, David Warner led the team in the previous IPL season.

    The IPL schedule remains pending, awaiting the announcement of general election dates by the Election Commission of India. The BCCI tentatively contemplates commencing the IPL on March 22 or 23, with the tournament scheduled to conclude on May 26, a Sunday.

    Rishabh Pant's progress in recovery and the prospect of his return to competitive cricket mark a significant milestone, generating enthusiasm among fans and stakeholders as anticipation builds for IPL 2024.

    Also Read: IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal osf

    IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal

    cricket Ben Stokes contemplates bowling return as England grapples with defeats against India osf

    Ben Stokes contemplates bowling return as England grapples with defeats against India

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli fan takes epic journey on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai in quest to meet cricket idol snt

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli fan takes epic journey on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai in quest to meet cricket idol

    cricket Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting osf

    Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary questions MS Dhoni for his omission from Indian Team despite maiden ODI century in 2011 osf

    Manoj Tiwary questions MS Dhoni for his omission from Indian Team despite maiden ODI century in 2011

    Recent Stories

    Kremlin slams Yulia Navalnaya's claims on husband's death, says accusations 'Unfounded, Vulgar' avv

    Kremlin slams Yulia Navalnaya's claims on husband's death, says accusations ‘Unfounded, Vulgar’

    Global law enforcement agencies disrupt 'most harmful cyber crime group' Lockbit in coordinated operation snt

    Global law enforcement agencies disrupt 'most harmful cyber crime group' Lockbit in coordinated operation

    If news channels support Congress, Democracy will endure: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    If news channels support Congress, Democracy will endure: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Mahabaleshwar to Malshej Ghat: 7 best hill stations in Maharashtra anr

    Mahabaleshwar to Malshej Ghat: 7 best hill stations in Maharashtra

    Thank you for saving democracy Arvind Kejriwal after Supreme Court verdict on Chandigarh mayoral polls gcw

    'Thank you for saving democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Supreme Court's verdict on Chandigarh mayoral polls

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon