15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 40 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal, following his record-breaking 204 against UAE A and continuing his impressive run in knockout matches.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again showcased his ability to perform in pressure situations during the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal between India A and Sri Lanka A at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 26.

After opting to bat first, India A got off to an explosive start as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma (78) added 80 runs off just 48 deliveries. Vaibhav was particularly aggressive against the Sri Lankan bowlers, smashing 40 off just 27 balls, including four fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 148.15 before falling to Janith Liyanage.

The 15-year-old’s quickfire knock came on the back of a record-breaking knock of 204 off 53 balls in the final group stage match against UAE A, shattering several List A records, including the fastest to 100, 150, and 200, further underlining his extraordinary hitting ability ahead of the semifinal.

Also Read: IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bump With Umpire Sparks Buzz After Tilak Varma Exchange (WATCH)

How Did Vaibhav Perform in 2026 Knockouts?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise on the international stage has been remarkable, with the 15-year-old delivering impactful performances in high-pressure knockout matches across two major tournaments in 2026.

Starting with the U19 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan, where he scored 68 off 33 balls, Sooryavanshi carried his attacking approach into the final against England, smashing a record-breaking 175 off 80 deliveries to help India clinch the title by 100 runs. In the IPL, Vaibhav, representing Rajasthan Royals, scored 97 (29) and 96 (47) against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, respectively.

In the Duldeep Trophy, the Bihar cricketer scored 92 (81) and 40 (43) against Central Zone in the semifinal, before registering scores of 44 (37) and 8 (16) against South Zone. In the final of the Tri-Nation series against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 94 off 29 balls to help India A win by 66 runs.

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Sooryavanshi featured in his first major senior tournament at the Asian Games in Japan, where he registered scores of 38 off 21 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semifinal before scoring 15 off nine deliveries in the gold medal match against Pakistan, which India won by 19 runs.

Now, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored yet another quickfire knock of 40 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal. Overall, the 15-year-old has played in 10 knockout matches (12 innings) and aggregated 807 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 67.25 and a strike rate of 178.54.

How Did Sooryavanshi Perform in Asia Cup Rising Stars?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the key players in India A’s quest for the maiden Asia Cup Rising Stars title. In the first two outings, Sooryavanshi registered scores of 26 and 11 against Nepal A and Pakistan A, respectively.

However, Sooryavanshi turned into a complete beast in the 250-run chase against UAE A, playing a blistering knock of 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes and 7 fours, at a sensational strike rate of 384.91, with 196 of his 204 runs coming off boundaries. He also scored 81% of India A’s total runs in the chase.

In the semifinal against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India A a brisk start before departing for 40 off 27 balls, helping set up an 80-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma as the middle-order batsman navigating a tighter Sri Lanka A bowling attack.

In four matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 241 runs, including a double century, at an average of 70.25 and an impressive strike rate of 224.80.

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