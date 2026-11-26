Hockey India has announced the HIL 2026/27 schedule, with the player auction on December 7, 2026, and the season starting in January 2027. Featuring six men's and four women's teams, the league returns to showcase top talent and professional hockey.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced key details and timelines for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2026/27 season, with the competition set to commence in the first week of January 2027. The Players’ Auction for both the men’s and women’s competitions will take place on December 7, 2026, in New Delhi, marking the next major step towards assembling the squads for the new season, as per a Hockey India press release.

The upcoming edition will feature six franchises in the men’s competition and four franchises in the women’s competition, continuing the league’s commitment to providing a prominent platform for domestic and international hockey talent. With preparations now gathering pace, franchises will enter the player trading and retention phase before turning their attention to the auction. As part of the announced schedule, franchises must directly communicate their intended player trades to other franchises by November 29, 2026. The official trading window will open at 12:00 IST on November 29 and close at 10:00 IST on December 2. Franchises will then be required to notify HIL of permanent player releases and submit their final team lists by 12:00 IST on December 2. The consolidated auction list will be circulated by HIL to the franchises at 17:00 IST on the same day. Franchises will subsequently have until 17:00 IST on December 3 to submit the list of players they wish to prune down for auction enrolment, following the process adopted during the previous season. Players from the Ranchi Royals men's team and the HIL Governing Council team will also be included in the player list for the auction.

Indian women's team captain Salima Tete expressed her excitement about the announcement and the prospect of returning to the league. "I am really happy that the Hockey India League is returning for another season. The league has been an important platform for Indian players to compete alongside some of the best international talent. The women's competition, in particular, provides us with a wonderful opportunity to showcase our talent and inspire more young girls to take up the sport,” said Salima.

Indian men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh also welcomed the announcement, highlighting the league's role in strengthening India's hockey ecosystem. “It is great news that the Hockey India League will be back in January. Every season brings a new level of competition, with Indian players getting the opportunity to share the field with world-class international stars. This exposure is extremely valuable as we continue to prepare for major international assignments,” he said.

England star Sam Ward also expressed his pleasure at the announcement: “It is great to hear that the Hockey India League is going ahead this year. It is an amazing tournament to be a part of, and I cannot wait for Season 3 to get going in January. It is a huge tournament for hockey, bringing all the best players in the world together on one stage,” he said.

For the 2026/27 season, the salary cap has been set at Rs 4 crore per franchise in the men's competition and INR 2 crore per franchise in the women's competition. The base prices for players entering the auction will be Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, providing franchises with defined categories as they build their squads within the prescribed financial framework.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “The Hockey India League has played an important role in strengthening the professional hockey ecosystem in the country by bringing together leading Indian and international players on one platform. We are pleased to announce the key dates and timelines for the 2026/27 season, which will allow franchises and players to plan their preparations accordingly. We look forward to another exciting season that will provide valuable opportunities to emerging Indian talent, enhance the competitiveness of our players and further strengthen the growth of the sport in the country.”

With the auction scheduled for December 7 and the league set to begin in the first week of January 2027, the countdown to the Hockey India League 2026/27 season has officially begun. (ANI)