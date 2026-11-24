During India A's match against Pakistan A, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went viral for allegedly bumping into an on-field umpire. The incident, amid heated exchanges, sparked widespread debate over sportsmanship.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently went viral after a clip of him bumping into an on-field umpire during India A’s Group B clash against Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, suffered a 48-run defeat to Pakistan A, registering their first defeat of the tournament. With a 314-run target, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, despite Tilak’s gritty captain’s innings of 100 off 149 balls and contributions from Abhishek Sharma (70 off 42) and Shahbaz Ahmed (56 off 49).

The rest of India A’s batting line-up folded under pressure as Hasan Nawaz and Ali Raza struck key blows, leaving the side’s chase short after Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed’s 112-run seventh-wicket stand came to an end.

Also Read: Priyansh Arya Breaks Record for Highest T20 Score by Indian Batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bumping into Umpire Goes Viral

As India A suffered a defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan A in Doha, a short clip from the match quickly took over social media, sparking intense debate over a bizarre moment involving 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and an on-field umpire.

The incident took place during Pakistan’s innings when 15-year-old Vaibhav walked toward the umpire after speaking with captain Tilak Varma, just as the official was intervening during heated exchanges involving Pakistan A batter Muhammad Imran Randhawa, and appeared to bump into him from behind.

The umpire, who was talking to Randhawa during a tense moment in the middle, was holding the bowler’s cap when Sooryavanshi brushed against him from behind, causing the item to drop before the teenager quickly picked it up. The on-field umpire apparently thought it was an accident rather than a serious confrontation, as there was no aggressive reaction from the official.

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The clash between India A and Pakistan A witnessed a verbal altercation, wherein the players from both sides got caught up in heated exchanges on the field, adding extra edge to a high-stakes Group B contest in Doha.

Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and several Pakistan A players were involved in separate heated exchanges during the match, with the umpires intervening to prevent tensions from escalating.

‘This Is Not Funny’: Netizens Condemn Sooryavanshi’s Actions

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s on-field bump with the umpire during India A’s clash against Pakistan A has drawn widespread criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users questioning the 15-year-old’s conduct and sportsmanship.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed disappointment over the incident, describing Sooryavanshi’s actions as immature and inappropriate. While some called for disciplinary action against the teenager, others questioned how the incident could be viewed as humorous, stressing that players must maintain respect for match officials.

Another section of cricket enthusiasts questioned the teenager’s sportsmanship, arguing that such conduct was unbecoming of a professional cricketer. Some also warned that his attitude could affect his career if he failed to learn from the incident.

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In the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registered scores of 26 and 11 in the first two outings against Nepal and Pakistan, respectively, before scoring a 28-ball century in India A’s final group stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read: Rising Stars Asia Cup: Pakistan A Defeats India A Despite Varma 100