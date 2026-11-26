Ish Sodhi highlights the need for New Zealand to adapt to Christchurch's green wicket and score competitive runs against India in the crucial second Test match, where the toss is expected to play a decisive role in the outcome.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi believes adapting to the conditions at Hagley Oval and scoring enough runs to put India under pressure will be the biggest challenges for the hosts in the second Test, with the series on the line in Christchurch on Friday. The opening Test between the two sides ended in a draw, and Sodhi said conditions at Hagley Oval are expected to be different from those at Wellington, making the toss an important factor in the upcoming encounter.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the second Test, Sodhi said the Christchurch surface generally offers more assistance to fast bowlers and stressed that New Zealand would need to make the most of their bowling strength while ensuring they put up a competitive total. "I think having played the first Test match and it being a draw, I think the biggest challenge is going to be adapting to the conditions here. They're going to be quite different to Wellington. Wellington was quite a slow wicket, and I think the toss is going to play a really crucial part in this match here out at Hagley Oval. Generally it's quite a green wicket. So winning the toss is going to be crucial. Unfortunately, that's the way that Test cricket can go sometimes here," Sodhi told ANI.

He also expressed confidence in New Zealand's preparations, saying the bowling attack was looking sharp, but emphasised the importance of scoring enough runs to compete against India. "But I think New Zealand are in really good order, and the bowling attack's looking really sharp, but I think scoring enough runs to be able to compete against India is going to be really important," he added.

Former India head coach John Wright also expects the Christchurch Test to be an interesting contest, pointing to New Zealand's record at Hagley Oval and the possibility of the surface offering more assistance to bowlers. Wright said New Zealand would fancy their chances at the venue, where they have won nine of the 15 Test matches played so far. However, he also acknowledged India's batting performance in the opening Test at Basin Reserve.

"Well, it's an interesting Test match, because I think there's only been 15 Test matches at this venue, and New Zealand have managed to win nine of them. So I think they will fancy their chances here, but India batted so well up at the Basin Reserve, and this wicket's probably going to have a little bit more in for the bowlers," Wright told ANI. He further highlighted the importance of the first innings, saying the team that bats well initially could gain a significant advantage, particularly with the pitch expected to offer assistance to bowlers on the opening morning.

"So, it's going to be a battle of the first innings; which team can bat well first up, because there'll probably be a bit of assistance there tomorrow morning," he added. India and New Zealand will look to settle their opening-Test stalemate when they meet in the second and final match of the series at Hagley Oval from Friday, with both teams hoping for a more sporting surface and India particularly keen to strengthen their World Test Championship (WTC) final prospects. The opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve ended in a tame draw after the pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers, leaving the series finely poised at 0-0. However, the Christchurch surface is expected to provide a considerably different challenge, with its characteristic bounce and early assistance for fast bowlers likely to bring the pacers into the contest. (ANI)